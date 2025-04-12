Huge Kevin Owens update after surgery rumor - Reports

Kevin Owens is out of WrestleMania, not only for this year but potentially next year. After a recent update about the star, a further report has been made on his condition.
Owens was set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, he could not compete at the show due to his neck issues. He had been suffering from a neck injury for a long time now, but he was not able to address it. He announced that he would not be able to compete at WrestleMania as he was going away for neck surgery. He also confessed that he was not certain when he could return to the ring.
There was a report earlier on April 7 that Kevin Owens had already undergone neck surgery. It has now been reported that this is untrue. Fightful Select reported it earlier, and now PW Insider has confirmed that it's incorrect. They went on to state that the star was spotted in the Atlanta airport with no sign of having undergone any surgery at all.
It appears that though the star needs surgery, it is pending for the moment.
Sportskeeda wishes Kevin Owens a swift recovery.