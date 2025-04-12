Huge Kevin Owens update after surgery rumor - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 12, 2025 03:19 GMT
The star has not gone through it yet (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has not gone through it yet (Credit: WWE.com)

Kevin Owens is out of WrestleMania, not only for this year but potentially next year. After a recent update about the star, a further report has been made on his condition.

Ad

Owens was set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, he could not compete at the show due to his neck issues. He had been suffering from a neck injury for a long time now, but he was not able to address it. He announced that he would not be able to compete at WrestleMania as he was going away for neck surgery. He also confessed that he was not certain when he could return to the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

There was a report earlier on April 7 that Kevin Owens had already undergone neck surgery. It has now been reported that this is untrue. Fightful Select reported it earlier, and now PW Insider has confirmed that it's incorrect. They went on to state that the star was spotted in the Atlanta airport with no sign of having undergone any surgery at all.

It appears that though the star needs surgery, it is pending for the moment.

Ad

Sportskeeda wishes Kevin Owens a swift recovery.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications