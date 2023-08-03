WWE legend to replace Jey Uso in his match against Roman Reigns? 5 huge twists that could happen at SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will emanate live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The Stamford-based promotion has announced a stacked match card for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Apart from some mouthwatering clashes, fans should expect a few twists and turns to be in the cards on August 5. Given that it's WWE's biggest annual event after WrestleMania, the company could throw some curveballs at the WWE Universe to add shock value to the PLE.

The following piece will look at five such twists and that could happen at SummerSlam 2023.

#5. Bray Wyatt returns to lay waste to Cody Rhodes

Bray Wyatt has been on the shelf due to an undisclosed injury since February. However, the New Face of Fear could reportedly make his WWE return at The Biggest WWE Event of the Summer.

If that is so, the former Universal Champion could target his former mentor Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. The creative team could have Wyatt return after The American Nightmare's match to interrupt him.

The former Universal Champion could then lay waste to Rhodes to plant the seeds for an exciting feud.

#4. Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns to cost him his title at SummerSlam

While The Usos have already turned their backs on Roman Reigns, SummerSlam 2023 could see The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, betray The Tribal Chief as well.

For those unaware, the company has been teasing Solo's rebellion against Roman Reigns in the last few weeks. The creative team could finally pull the trigger on August 5.

Solo could turn on Reigns to help his brother, Jey Uso, win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#3. The Undertaker returns to put Grayson Waller in his place

SmackDown star Grayson Waller could reportedly have a segment with a WWE legend this Saturday at SummerSlam. The legend in question is none other than The Undertaker.

The Deadman is rumored to be in Detroit during the upcoming weekend. Hence, a potential WWE return could be in the cards for The Phenom. Taker could return to lay waste to Waller, much to the delight of WWE fans.

#2. Randy Orton returns to exact revenge on Roman Reigns

Randy Orton's WWE return is allegedly on the horizon. The Legend Killer has been on the shelf for over a year now. However, recent reports have hinted that the former champion could return as soon as SummerSlam.

If so, The Viper could look to exact revenge on Roman Reigns at the premium live event, given that Orton and The Head of the Table have some unfinished business between them.

The former WWE Champion could make his presence felt during Roman's match to cost him his title.

#1. The Rock replaces Jey Uso in his match against Roman Reigns

As you may know, Jimmy Uso has been off WWE programming due to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's brutal attack on him a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Since then, The Bloodline duo has targeted Jey.

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if Main Event Jey meets the same fate on the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam. If that happens, WWE could have The Rock return to replace Jey in his match against Reigns.

Rumors of The Brahma Bull making his WWE return on August 5 have been doing the rounds lately. The company could throw a major curveball at us by having him replace Jey against The Tribal Chief. While it looks highly unlikely at this point, you can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Do you want The Rock to return at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

