WWE legend retires, 20-time Champion returns – 5 Surprises that could happen at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 takes over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend and the biggest event of the year is guaranteed to be filled with surprises.

There are already a number of stars, including Brandi Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, Kelly Kelly, and Carmella, who will all be at the show but aren't scheduled to be part of the event.

There is plenty of room for surprises on both Night One and Two, as well as potential returns if WWE wants to build towards SummerSlam.

#5. Gangrel returns to reunite with Edge inside Hell in a Cell

Edge steps inside Hell in a Cell this weekend and is looking to settle his issues with Finn Balor after the former Universal Champion took The Judgment Day from him. There are some interesting rumors heading into this match, but The Demon is expected to make his return as well as a familiar former star.

According to several reports, Gangrel could make his surprise return to WWE to reunite with Edge and The Brood could have one final run. Edge is pushing towards retirement now and this would be a fantastic way for him to take his bow.

#4. Solo Sikoa costs Roman Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Solo Sikoa lost his undefeated streak on the main roster this week on WWE RAW when he was pinned by Cody Rhodes in the main event. For more than six months, Solo Sikoa has been the Enforcer of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns wasn't even on RAW to back him up, whilst his own brothers played their part in his loss.

Sikoa has to be seething heading into WrestleMania and is the most likely member of The Bloodline to turn his back on Reigns and cost him the title. A feud between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa heading into SummerSlam could be an entertaining story.

#3. Rey Mysterio retires following his loss to Dominik

Rey Mysterio faces his own son at WrestleMania, something that the star himself didn't really want to do. He was backed into a corner and it's likely that Dominik already has plans to cheat his way to victory at WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio goes into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania and it would be interesting if he decided to retire from the business if he loses to Dominik at the biggest event of the year.

#2. Beth Phoenix returns to cost Rhea Ripley the SmackDown Women's Championship

The WWE Universe were denied a one-on-one dream match between Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley earlier this year, and were instead expected to be happy with just a mixed tag team match.

Edge and Finn Balor have been handed a Hell in a Cell match to settle their issues and Phoenix and Ripley deserve the same. It would be interesting to see the Hall of Famer make her return at WrestleMania 39 and make it clear that she still has unfinished business with The Nightmare.

#1. Randy Orton returns to confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39

Randy Orton has been missing from WWE for almost a year, but reports now suggest that the former champion will be in LA for WrestleMania 39. The only people Randy has unfinished business with are the members of The Bloodline, but there was once a time when Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were part of Legacy.

It could be quite the swerve here if Orton confronts his former protege and requests one last shot at that championship if Rhodes is able to overcome Reigns.

Do you think there will be many surprises at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

