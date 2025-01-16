WWE legend to return after 1533 days to help Roman Reigns win the Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns successfully regained his Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa and entered himself for the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match. If he needs help to win the battle, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi might come out to assist him.

At the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Roman Reigns took on Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match to determine who is the rightful owner of the sacred Ula Fala. After an amazing in-ring fest featuring notable appearances from popular names like Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso, The OTC took his rightful place as The Head of the Table. However, he will soon be all alone against 29 other competitors.

Over the last year, Triple H has made it a trend to include multiple interferences during bouts to create drama and entertainment. If that is in plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2025, WWE Legend Rikishi could appear during the Men's Rumble to ensure Roman's victory.

While Solo Sikoa's Bloodline hasn't interfered in The Tribal Chief's business yet, they could do it when he tries to book his WrestleMania 41 main event spot. If Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu create a nuisance, Rikishi could return to discipline his son. This could finally lead to a triumphant victory for Roman Reigns.

While this scenario is nowhere near confirmed and just speculation for now, if it happens, it will be the Hall of Famer's first WWE appearance in 1533 days as his last appearance was on November 22, 2020, during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

Other possible directions for Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

While winning with the help of Rikishi is a great turn of events, it isn't the only way The OTC could win at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Considering he is now a babyface, he could enter at #1 and struggle his way through 29 competitors to ensure victory. It's difficult to imagine a WrestleMania main event without him, to say the least.

A wild turn of events could occur if Roman Reigns enters at #1 and wins the Men's Royal Rumble until The Rock uses his TKO authorities to enter at #31 and eliminate his cousin. It will be an amazing way to set up a WrestleMania 41 dream match between the two Samoans. The Final Boss could take The Road to The Show of Shows to a whole new level if he is able to compete at the event.

