WWE legend to return after 1960 days to cost Seth Rollins his title? Exploring potential deja vu

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion, successfully defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on numerous occasions in the last couple of months. However, The Architect could soon drop his title to a 4-time champion.

For those unaware, the Stamford-based promotion has announced that it will be returning to India for a huge show. The event is named Superstar Spectacle and will be held in Hyderabad on September 8.

With the show being held in India, fans can expect several Indian-origin WWE stars to feature in some mouth-watering encounters at the event. One such high-profile match could be between Seth Rollins and the Indo-Canadian wrestler Jinder Mahal.

The company is currently advertising both these stars for the Superstar Spectacle and it would not be surprising if WWE books the duo in a potential match for the World Heavyweight Title.

While Rollins is currently the favorite to retain his title at SummerSlam, the creative team could give a huge push to Mahal following August 5, which could result in him challenging Rollins for the title at the Indian spectacle. If a potential bout does come to fruition at the event, then Rollins could drop his title to The Modern Day Maharaja due to interference from The Great Khali.

As you may know, the Hall of Famer has made sporadic appearances since leaving the company in 2014. One such appearance came in 2017 when Khali returned to help the then WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retain his title over Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match.

Given the close bond between the duo, it would not be surprising if the veteran once again returns to help Jinder in his potential match against Seth Rollins.

This potential angle would not only send the local crowd into a frenzy, but The Modern Day Maharaja winning the title would stir things up big time in the company.

Jinder Mahal wants The Great Khali to return to WWE

Jinder Mahal revealed in an earlier interview that he would love to bring The Great Khali back to the Stamford-based promotion. In an exclusive chat with Sportkseeda Wrestling the former champion said:

"I would love to bring The Great Khali back!" stated Jinder Mahal. "WWE Hall of Famer; much congratulations to The Great Khali, awesome person, awesome superstar. Yeah, if it was up to me, Great Khali would have been with me every week. Great Khali, maybe this is an invite to you, 'Come back to the WWE; I would love to have you back."

Will the Stamford-based promotion have The Great Khali return to put over some Indian-origin superstars? Only time will tell.

