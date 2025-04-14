WWE legend to return after 3 years at WrestleMania 41 & turn heel by costing Randy Orton? Potential explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner, and Randy Orton has been actively seeking a replacement so that he doesn't go without a match on The Show of Shows this year. His original opponent, Kevin Owens, had pulled out of the fight due to a serious neck injury. The Viper was extremely upset with the news, and he took his anger out on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and RKO'd him.
This week on the blue brand, Aldis confronted Orton for laying his hands on him. The Viper expressed that he had already paid an advance fine in 2023 as he knew a situation like this could occur. Furthermore, The Apex Predator told the GM he was only there to let him know that he needed an opponent for 'Mania, as it marks his 20th appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals. He even suggested that Nick himself could put on his gear to face him.
Orton stated though he respects SmackDown GM, if he doesn’t find him an opponent for the big show, he was not sure he would apologize to his wife, and former WWE star, Mickie James for what he would do to Nick. Thus, many feel all signs here point to Nick Aldis being Orton’s 'Mania opponent.
If events indeed turn out this way, Mickie could make her return to WWE after three years on The Grandest Stage of Them All and turn heel alongside her husband Aldis, costing Randy Orton a WrestleMania match-up and kicking off a perfect feud post-'Mania.
WWE personality thinks former TNA World Champion will make his in-ring debut against Randy Orton
While speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts talked about Randy Orton’s potential WrestleMania opponent. He stated that former TNA World Champion Nick Aldis, who joined the company as SmackDown's General Manager in the fall of 2023, could finally lace up his boots and make his in-ring debut at The Show of Shows.
Sam stated that if Randy Orton connects another RKO to the SmackDown GM, he could take matters into his own hands.
"I think that might be your match. You can say, 'How are you going to set that match up?' It's real easy. Randy Orton says, 'Hey Nick. What's my match?' Nick says, 'I can't find you one.' Then you are the match. If Randy Orton RKO's Nick Aldis in the beginning of SmackDown [on April 11], that's now two in a row. Maybe do something else in the middle of the episode. You can close the episode by saying, 'All right, Randy. I'll do it," Sam Roberts said.
With The Showcase of The Immortals inching ever closer, it will be interesting to see if Nick Aldis himself takes up the challenge and steps into the ring against Orton or if the company has another surprise planned for The Viper.