WWE legend to return after 490 days to face LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023? Analyzing the possibility

Fans from all over the world are ecstatic over LA Knight's recent rise to the top of the WWE list. This is now reflected in the amount of merchandise he is selling.

LA Knight's abilities in the ring, on the mic, and his accompanying gimmick have astounded everyone. He seems destined to have a great 2023, which may include a conflict with the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin's career as an in-ring performer came to an end when he departed WWE in 2003. He did, however, make a comeback at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens, and put on quite the show for fans who got to watch him after a protracted absence.

If WWE plans a feud between The Texas Rattlesnake and LA Knight, it would shine the brightest possible light on Knight and introduce him to a greater number of wrestling fans.

Working alongside one of the all-time greats will help Knight up his game, and the promo battles will be memorable. His name will be added to the small list of new-generation stars who have been allowed to compete against the Texas Rattlesnake.

The rumored push that is slated for the exceptional promo man could be sparked by a match with Austin. The plot is obvious, and Austin is the ideal choice to take Knight to the next level, just as he did with Owens the previous year when he provided the audience with an amazing moment and a brawl that stole the show.

Knight would only need a few minutes of Austin's time in the ring to give him the rub he desperately needs. What better way to promote Knight as a top star than have him engage in a conflict with probably the greatest star of all time, if he is ready to have a significant push?

A feud with LA Knight is everybody's guess for a returning Steve Austin

According to recent rumours, WWE is planning to bring back Stone Cold Steve Austin and give a major rub to a current WWE Superstar. His opponent was not identified by name.

Now many people are speculating that the former WWE Champion will be in action against LA Knight since the latter has the vocal and physical prowess to succeed Austin. LA has developed into one of WWE's hottest superstars, and he is now among the top five wrestlers in terms of the amount of merchandise sold. So Austin might end up giving him the rub.

Do you want to see Knight and Austin go at it in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

