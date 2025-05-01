WWE legend to return after 644 days at Backlash; replace Pat McAfee as Gunther's opponent? Possibility explored

WWE Backlash 2025 is the next premium live event of the Stamford-based company. This show is set to be headlined by John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the latter's hometown. Besides this, Nick Aldis has recently confirmed that Pat McAfee will get a chance at redemption against Gunther at Backlash 2025.

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, The Ring General confronted Michael Cole and McAfee for what he felt was their biased commentary during Gunther's 'Mania loss. Things escalated when the Imperium leader attacked Cole, resulting in Pat standing up for his friend and striking back. However, things ended on a tragic note for the commentator when the former World Heavyweight Champion put the former NXT star to sleep.

At Backlash this year, fans might witness a major surprise when legendary star Brock Lesnar returns to the Stamford-based promotion after 644 days to replace Pat McAfee. In this potential scenario, Gunther might attack the 37-year-old commentator before their match, making McAfee incapable of competing at the PLE.

This would then result in Pat getting replaced at the forthcoming PLE and Lesnar makes his shocking comeback. SummerSlam 2023 was the last time fans saw The Beast Incarnate on WWE television. Since then, due to legal controversies, The Beast has been absent from the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, while many feel fans have seen the last of Lesnar in the squared circle, his superstar page is still active on the WWE website and Triple H noted sometime back that it was Brock's choice on when to be back.

A match between Gunther and Lesnar has been a dream showdown for many in the WWE Universe. This is especially after their heated confrontation at Royal Rumble 2023. Nonetheless, the return of The Beast could only take place at Backlash 2025 if Lesnar gets a clearance from WWE's legal team, which, as per the current situation, seems highly unlikely for now. Hence, while this could be a dream match indeed, it remains a matter of speculation for now.

WWE mentioned Brock Lesnar on the latest episode of RAW

On WWE RAW this week, there was a mention of Brock Lesnar. This happened when Michael Cole was on commentary and emphasizing how it was a big thing that Bron Breakker joined hands with Paul Heyman as The Wiseman has made careers of many superstars.

This is no hidden fact that The Beast and his Special Counsel have a long history of alliance in WWE. Heyman even played a crucial role in making Lesnar more impactful on television.

Cole stated:

"If you're [Bron] Breakker, why not align with Paul Heyman? I mean, Paul Heyman has made the careers of many men in this industry. Think about what Heyman did for Brock Lesnar. Think about what Heyman did for CM Punk. Think about what Heyman did for Roman Reigns. Think about what Heyman is now doing for Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker - perhaps the next 'Paul Heyman guy.' There's an argument to be made there that Breakker made a good decision."

However, it's important to note that this reference has nothing to do with the veteran's comeback anytime soon. In the past, there were many similar references but nothing has resulted in Lesnar's return.

