Brock Lesnar mentioned by WWE legend on RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 29, 2025 12:33 GMT
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion.
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion. (Image via WWE.com)

A WWE legend brought up Brock Lesnar on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. This occurred during the main event match of the April 28, 2025, edition of the red brand's show at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The Beast's last in-ring encounter was at the 2023 SummerSlam, where he lost a one-on-one match to Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Champion's absence for nearly 20 months is likely due to him being referenced and later named in the disturbing lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon by former employee Janel Grant.

That being said, during Bron Breakker's match against Sami Zayn on RAW, Michael Cole name-dropped Brock Lesnar on commentary. The 56-year-old legend hinted at the same rise for the former Intercontinental Champion as Heyman's former client.

The Voice of WWE implied that The Unpredictable Badass' association with Paul Heyman was a strategic decision, reminiscing about The Wiseman's history of elevating stars like The Beast Incarnate, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

"If you're [Bron] Breakker, why not align with Paul Heyman? I mean, Paul Heyman has made the careers of many men in this industry. Think about what Heyman did for Brock Lesnar. Think about what Heyman did for CM Punk. Think about what Heyman did for Roman Reigns. Think about what Heyman is now doing for Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker—perhaps the next 'Paul Heyman guy.' There's an argument to be made there that Breakker made a good decision," Cole said on commentary.
Major WWE Superstar would like to face Brock Lesnar in the ring

Reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast. He made a massive claim about a potential singles match against Brock Lesnar.

According to Oba Femi, his dream showdown with the former WWE Champion had the potential to headline a premium live event.

"It’s going to be carnage. Yeah, it’s going to be carnage. It’s one of those things you have to see because you can’t explain what it’s going to be. I think Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar sells tickets. I think it’s the main event of whatever show it’s going to be on, and I think it’s going to be incredible!" he said.
Fans will have to wait and see when The Beast Incarnate makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Yash Mittal
