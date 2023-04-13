WWE legend could return and bring back retired Championship as part of the upcoming Draft

Injuries in WWE are all too common, but sometimes a surprise return can make for a special moment on RAW or SmackDown.

WWE legend R-Truth has been sidelined with a torn quadriceps, which he suffered on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT in a match against Grayson Waller.

While no timetable was given for a potential return, a torn quadriceps can take anywhere from three to six months for someone to regain full range of motion and strength in the quadriceps.

That timeframe puts a potential R-Truth return on the table right now, and with the upcoming Draft, it would be the perfect time to bring him back to RAW or SmackDown.

Truth teased his impending return on social media earlier this week, informing a fan that he'll be back in the ring soon. You can check the tweet embedded above.

R-Truth could bring back the WWE 24/7 Championship in the upcoming WWE Draft

Some of R-Truth's most entertaining moments in WWE revolved around the 24/7 Championship, a title Truth has held over 50 times.

While the title was retired last year after Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke and threw it in the trash can, it wouldn't be the first time a wrestling company took the title out of the trash and brought it back to programming.

During the 1990s, Scott Hall threw out the WCW Television Championship on an episode of Nitro. Quite sometime later, Hacksaw Jim Duggan found the championship in a dumpster and began defending it again on WCW Saturday Night.

If R-Truth wants to return to the comedic character we all know and love, the return of the 24/7 Championship might be precisely what he needs to slide back into a role on RAW or SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on R-Truth returning with the currently retired 24/7 Championship? Do you think this would add some entertaining content to RAW and SmackDown following the Draft? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Should R-Truth bring back the 24/7 Championship? Yes No 0 votes