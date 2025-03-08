WWE legend to return for her first singles match in 2,295 days; face Chelsea Green at Mania? Exploring the possibility

The women’s wrestling evolution in WWE under Triple H’s creative regime has been top-notch and fans can sense it in the current booking and storylines the management has been crafting around the stacked female roster. The latest episode of SmackDown saw a glimpse of it as the Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green defended her title against long-time rival Michin in a Street Fight. The Hot Mess successfully retained her gold strap with the help of what looks to be the newest member of her “Secret Service,” Alba Fyre.

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching and the Stamford-based promotion has already begun to craft a perfect card. With the star power Chelsea Green possesses and her recent growth in the company, she undoubtedly deserves a spot at The Showcase of The Immortals. Speculations are rife that she may face a legend at The Show of Shows.

WWE legend Nikki Bella might return for her first singles match in 2,295 days against The Hot Mess. The last time Nikki competed in the singles bout was for the RAW Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Evolution 2018.

The 41-year-old recently competed in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble and her comeback garnered a massive reaction from the fans. The Hall of Famer also recently hinted about the possibility of a full-time return to the company.

Additionally, Chelsea Green has hinted she approves the idea of a match against Nikki Bella at WrestleMania this year. A fan shared a graphic featuring Green and Bella, wanting to see a potential singles match between them at The Show of Shows. The Hot Mess seemingly liked the idea as she quoted the tweet and backed the pitch.

“Do NOT get me started,” wrote Green.

While the angle pitch above sounds picture-perfect, it is only speculation at this point and fans will have to wait and see what happens.

Chelsea Green pays tribute to WWE legend on SmackDown

During her title defense on the latest edition of SmackDown against Michin, the reigning Women’s United States Champion presented a tribute to legendary Mick Foley, by cosplaying as Catus Jack, a gimmick famously played by Foley during his ECW days.

Mick Foley is best known for his hardcore style of wrestling. The WWE legend has pulled some of the scariest stunts throughout his career which are still remembered as some of the most gruesome moments in pro wrestling's history. Green’s heartfelt tribute to the Hall of Famer gained praise from the fans.

With this year's Showcase of The Immortals looming, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Chelsea Green in the coming weeks, given her boost with the seeming inclusion of a new member.

