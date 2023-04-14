WWE legend could return for the first time in more than 441 days to reignite her feud with Trish Stratus 

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus turned heel on Becky Lynch this past week on RAW after Lita was attacked backstage, and Stratus went on to cost the duo the Women's Tag Team Championships.

It's unclear what happened to Lita backstage, but it could be that Lita and Trish Stratus are about to join forces, and Becky Lynch could now be in need of a partner.

The Hall of Famer was never seen getting attacked, and it's unclear if The Man attacked her, Trish possibly took her out so that she could get to Becky or the whole thing could have been fabricated.

This means that Trish and Lita will be looking to join forces in the near future, and Becky Lynch will need a partner. Who knows Stratus better than Mickie James? The former six-time Women's Champion recently retired as part of Impact Rebellion due to multiple injuries but could make a cameo appearance in WWE.

Mickie James and Trish Stratus had a lengthy WWE feud

Mickie James and Trish Stratus were part of what is considered to be one of the best female storylines in history from 2005 to 2006.

The former Divas Champion came into WWE as part of a stalker angle that went on for more than a year before the two women collided at WrestleMania 22.

James won the Women's Championship that night and has had a lengthy career ever since. It would allow her career to come full circle if she was able to return to align with Becky Lynch against Stratus and Lita ahead of SummerSlam.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice. Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice. https://t.co/BPq6HLF1DG

The company could push for a tag team match between the four women at Backlash 2023 or Night of Champions before Lynch and Stratus collide one-on-one at SummerSlam.

Do you think Mickie James would be open to returning? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes