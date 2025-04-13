WWE legend to return from injury after 748 days to replace Nick Aldis as new SmackDown GM? Potential WrestleMania 41 angle explored

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens announced his neck injury a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, which forced Nick Aldis to cancel his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Since then, many have been speculating that Aldis would make his WWE in-ring debut and face The Legend Killer on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
If The National Treasure actually laces up his boots for 'Mania, there is a massive chance that WWE legend Shane McMahon will return to the company. Shane-O-Mac can take over the duties of Nick Aldis when the latter returns to in-ring action. McMahon hasn't appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39 Night Two on April 2, 2023.
The former Hardcore Champion got injured during a match against The Miz at 'Mania and hasn't been seen on the company's programming since then. Lately, there have been rumors of his return to pro wrestling, but not as part of WWE. However, considering that Shane McMahon has been a key part of the Stamford-based company for years, he may show up on April 19 in Las Vegas.
McMahon has been an authority figure on the blue brand alongside Daniel Bryan in the past and did wonders in his role. Upon his potential return to the company, Shane-O-Mac could even join Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the creative department.
Nick Aldis could continue being part of World Wrestling Entertainment as a part-time wrestler and producer following WrestleMania 41. The National Treasure found much success inside the ring in TNA and NWA. Hence, he would do a brilliant job in the squared circle if he decided to return.
Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Nick Aldis last week on WWE SmackDown
Last week's SmackDown featured a frustrated Randy Orton delivering a massive RKO to Nick Aldis. This segment fueled the speculations of Aldis returning to the squared circle to face The Legend Killer. The National Treasure and Orton could put on a stellar match if they locked horns at WrestleMania 41.
Last week wasn't the first time Orton delivered an RKO to the general manager of SmackDown. In 2023, The Viper took out Nick Aldis with the devastating move and was fined $50,000. However, The Legend Killer paid double the amount, stating that the extra was an advance for the next time he attacked the TNA Wrestling veteran.
Considering the history between Aldis and Orton and their recent interactions, a WrestleMania match between them could be the perfect way to end their beef. As of now, this is mere speculation, and only time will tell what the company has in store for the duo.