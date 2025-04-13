WWE legend to return from injury after 748 days to replace Nick Aldis as new SmackDown GM? Potential WrestleMania 41 angle explored

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens announced his neck injury a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, which forced Nick Aldis to cancel his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Since then, many have been speculating that Aldis would make his WWE in-ring debut and face The Legend Killer on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

If The National Treasure actually laces up his boots for 'Mania, there is a massive chance that WWE legend Shane McMahon will return to the company. Shane-O-Mac can take over the duties of Nick Aldis when the latter returns to in-ring action. McMahon hasn't appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39 Night Two on April 2, 2023.

The former Hardcore Champion got injured during a match against The Miz at 'Mania and hasn't been seen on the company's programming since then. Lately, there have been rumors of his return to pro wrestling, but not as part of WWE. However, considering that Shane McMahon has been a key part of the Stamford-based company for years, he may show up on April 19 in Las Vegas.

Ad

Trending

Ad

McMahon has been an authority figure on the blue brand alongside Daniel Bryan in the past and did wonders in his role. Upon his potential return to the company, Shane-O-Mac could even join Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the creative department.

Nick Aldis could continue being part of World Wrestling Entertainment as a part-time wrestler and producer following WrestleMania 41. The National Treasure found much success inside the ring in TNA and NWA. Hence, he would do a brilliant job in the squared circle if he decided to return.

Ad

Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Nick Aldis last week on WWE SmackDown

Last week's SmackDown featured a frustrated Randy Orton delivering a massive RKO to Nick Aldis. This segment fueled the speculations of Aldis returning to the squared circle to face The Legend Killer. The National Treasure and Orton could put on a stellar match if they locked horns at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Last week wasn't the first time Orton delivered an RKO to the general manager of SmackDown. In 2023, The Viper took out Nick Aldis with the devastating move and was fined $50,000. However, The Legend Killer paid double the amount, stating that the extra was an advance for the next time he attacked the TNA Wrestling veteran.

Considering the history between Aldis and Orton and their recent interactions, a WrestleMania match between them could be the perfect way to end their beef. As of now, this is mere speculation, and only time will tell what the company has in store for the duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More