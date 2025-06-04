WWE legend to return at Money in the Bank to turn heel on Cody Rhodes for one big reason? Exploring the possibility

WWE Money in the Bank is right around the corner and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. While the Men and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will undoubtedly hog the spotlight this weekend, a massive tag team match has also been announced for the show, which could potentially be the main event as well.

Cody Rhodes made a return at Saturday Night’s Main Event for the firat time since his loss at WrestleMania 41 during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul, announcing a tag team match for MITB. John Cena is set to team up with Logan Paul to take on the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

While the match has a lot of star power, it could end up grabbing all the headlines if a potential interference from a returning WWE legend is featured. Randy Orton could return at the premium live event to unleash an assault on the former Undisputed WWE Champion and his long-time friend Cody Rhodes.

Orton was last seen on WWE programming at Backlash when he lost a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena. The star could make his return at MITB to unleash an assault on Rhodes, for choosing to team up with Jey Uso upon his return rather than Orton, who has been adamant about taking down Cena.

The Viper failed to conquer the Undisputed WWE Champion at Backlash but managed to make a big impression with his performance. However, seeing as how WWE dubbed the match as ‘One Last Time’ between Orton and Cena, a tag team match is the only best way to feature a Cena-Orton interaction once again during The Franchise Player’s Retirement Tour, even if it isn't in a match against each other.

This could be a massive reason why Orton turns heel to take down The American Nightmare in California this weekend.

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton addressed a potential feud with Cody Rhodes recently

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes has been long speculated by the WWE Universe and The Viper himself addressed the potential feud recently during an interview with Billboard.

The star stated that a potential feud with Rhodes would be better than Rhodes’ matches with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, reminding fans of the history both men have.

"So, yeah, me and Cody in the ring, it would be a match with two equals going at it. I think the storytelling capabilities that we have - even though the stuff with Roman, with Brock and with John was great - it would blow all of that sh*t out of the water. When the time comes for me and Cody to tell that story, I think it’ll blow anything out of the water," Orton added. [H/T - Billboard]

While fans still wait for a potential showdown between both men, only time will tell if the company would book the massive match anytime soon or wait for a stage like WrestleMania to book it.

