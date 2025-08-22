WWE legend to return after nearly 5 years as the new manager of Solo Sikoa’s MFT? Exploring the possibility 

  • home icon
By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 22, 2025 01:55 GMT
The MFTs - Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tama Tonga [Image Credits: WWE
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has regained his control on Friday Night SmackDown by revamping his faction, The MFTs. The 32-year-old now holds the United States Championship and has powerhouse stars in JC Mateo and Talla Tonga, and a tag team specialist in Tonga Loa. Interestingly, the heel superstar could elevate his crew even further by adding his father, Rikishi, as the new manager of his faction.

The Samoan Stinker was last seen in WWE at The Undertaker’s retirement ceremony at the 2020 Survivor Series in November. The Bloodline achieved massive success from then, enabling Roman Reigns to dominate the Stamford-based promotion with an iron fist for 1316 days as Undisputed Champion.

A significant factor in this success was The OTC’s Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer is a brilliant strategist and orator who always ensured that his Tribal Chief was one step ahead of his opponents. Now, Solo Sikoa can replicate this model and invite Rikishi after almost five years as his Wiseman to rule the blue brand.

The Samoan Stinker has years of experience in the wrestling industry and could give his son valuable insights. Moreover, if Rikishi joins Solo Sikoa, he could also give him the perfect guidance to crush The Usos, who are also his sons. Lastly, unlike Paul Heyman, the 59-year-old can also throw a punch. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso are still stuck in The Bloodline business

Solo Sikoa made his WWE debut at the 2022 Clash at the Castle, where he helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After WrestleMania XL, the 32-year-old formed The New Bloodline as a different branch of The OTC’s faction, declaring himself the new Tribal Chief and wearing the Ula Fala.

This year, after Night of Champions, The Street King rebranded his faction as The MFTs after winning the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu. This seemed like a shift away from the roots of The Bloodline, especially after he included JC Mateo in his crew, who isn’t a member of the Anoa’i family.

However, it seems that not just Solo, but Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso are still stuck in The Bloodline business. After defeating Karrion Kross, despite yearning to be a world champion and butting heads with Seth Rollins’ faction, Zayn was transferred to SmackDown last week. Reason? To start a feud with Sikoa for the United States Championship.

Since the Honorary Uce was involved, and Solo Sikoa has a whole crew, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu joined in to help the Canadian star. Later, Nick Aldis announced a six-man tag team match, which was won by the babyfaces. This simply thwarts the momentum the US Champion is trying to build.

Moreover, if WWE plans to give the belt back to Jacob Fatu in the future, it should at least push Sikoa as a legitimate champion for a while and keep him independent of The Bloodline mess.

The MFTs should be allowed to grow as a separate unit so that this new faction also stands a chance to gain the same success as Evolution, The Wyatt Family, and even The Judgment Day. The other wrestlers related to The Bloodline, like Zayn and Jimmy Uso, should also be pushed into new storylines, similar to Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Solo Sikoa and his crew.

Edited by Angana Roy
