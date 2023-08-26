WWE legend could return to SmackDown for the first time in 13 years to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

Being a third-generation WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt had a chip on his shoulder. If we're being honest, once he debuted with the Wyatt Family he vastly exceeded expectations and made a huge mark on WWE fans all over the world.

From his early days in FCW, to joining the Nexus as "Husky Harris," to finally donning the role that defined his legacy - Bray Wyatt - in 2013, it seemed like the 36-year-old's career thus far was only a precursor to greater things. Not to mention, the eerily brilliant Firefly Fun House and Bray's alter-ego, The Fiend.

It's been reported that there has been a change in plans for tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown in light of the shocking and tragic news of his passing. The potential Bray Wyatt tribute show could feature the return of his father, wrestling veteran Mike Rotunda, for the first time on the blue brand in 13 years.

The legend was last seen on WWE TV in January 2023 for the 30th Anniversary Special of Monday Night RAW. The same show featured Wyatt in one of his last appearances which was an in-ring segment featuring The Undertaker and LA Knight. However, the last time Mike Rotunda showed up on the blue brand was all the way back in May 2010, per PWF.

Bray Wyatt was a member of the SmackDown roster before he took a hiatus. He reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, which in turn exacerbated his existing heart condition. The former WWE Champion suffered a heart attack and passed away on August 24, 2023.

Bill Apter stated Mike Rotunda expected his son to return to WWE

Several reports indicated that Bray Wyatt was well on the road to recovery and ready to make a comeback. Mike Rotunda himself disclosed, while doing an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, that the former WWE Champion would pop up on television in no time. Bill Apter commented on where the legend's head was just two weeks ago:

"36 years old. What an absolutely horrible, horrible thing. Dr. Chris Featherstone, who I do the UnSKripted show with, he and I interviewed Bray Wyatt's dad two weeks ago, SummerSlam weekend in Detroit. We asked him a question about a comeback. He said, 'Don't believe what you see on the internet. But he will be back.' We left it at that. And then to see Triple H's tweet a little while ago, that Bray Wyatt has passed away. I mean, where did this... come out of nowhere. This is horrible, horrible, news."

Here's to one of the greatest superstars to grace television in the modern era, in terms of consistent storytelling, and quite a few remarkable matches. He was taken away too soon. Rest in paradise, Bray Wyatt.

