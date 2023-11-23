WWE legend to return and turn heel after 2 years to cost Team Cody Rhodes a win at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton to clash with The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. However, Team Rhodes may succumb to a devastating loss due to a WWE legend turning heel.

The superstar in question is none other than Randy Orton. As you may know, The American Nightmare revealed on the latest episode of WWE RAW that The Apex Predator will be the fifth member of his team. Orton will return after more than 18 months on Saturday to feature in the WarGames match.

However, The Legend Killer has a bit of a history with Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member was involved in the brutal attack on Randy Orton last year that led to The Viper's career-threatening injury.

Given that, the former WWE Champion may turn on Uso at Survivor Series 2023. While The Apex Predator has been a babyface since April 2021, he may embrace the dark side and lay waste to Jey during the WarGames match.

What else is scheduled for Survivor Series 2023?

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will emanate live from the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, on Saturday, November 25. The company has so far announced five matches for the event, including the two WarGames matches.

Apart from the Men's WarGames match mentioned earlier, the upcoming Premium Live Event will see Bianca Belair join forces with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi to take on Team Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames match.

Furthermore, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, while Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Title on the line against Zoey Stark. In addition, Carlito will lock horns with Santos Escobar in a one-on-one contest at the event.

It will be interesting to see if the company adds any other matches to the event on the go-home edition of SmackDown before the show. Regardless, fans should expect Survivor Series to be an entertaining and riveting affair.