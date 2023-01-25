WWE legend returns, long-time rivals reunite - 5 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble 

Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the third time at a Royal Rumble event this weekend and hopes that he can finally be the man to overcome The Tribal Chief.

Currently, there are a number of combustible elements within this feud and several ways that the match could end, even though Roman Reigns is the odds-on favorite to walk out with his Championships.

The following article looks at just five potential finishes to one of the most highly anticipated rematches of the year.

#5. Roman Reigns defeats Kevin Owens clean

Roman Reigns is expected to walk out as Champion, so this would be the most likely outcome, but clearly, this isn't going to be a straightforward match. Reigns and Owens have had their own issues for several months and have collided numerous times, to the point where their feud needs to come to an end.

Hopefully, if Reigns is able to win this match clean, it will be the end of their story and the Prizefighter can move on to a feud where he isn't consistently on the losing side.

#4. Kevin Owens is able to finally dethrone Roman Reigns

As already noted, this is the third time these two will lock horns at The Royal Rumble, and in recent months they have been on opposite sides of the ring several times. Owens deserves some kind of payoff for all the times that he has been beaten down by The Bloodline and used as an example for Sami Zayn.

Reigns' long-standing record of not being pinned is also on the line this weekend with many fans believing that it will be The Rock who ends it.

#3. Jey Uso betrays his own family at The WWE Royal Rumble

Main Event Jey Uso proved for several months that he is one of the most rebellious members of The Bloodline, and if called upon, he could be the difference between a win and a loss for Roman Reigns.

This past week on RAW XXX, it was Jey Uso who defended Sami Zayn after Paul Heyman claimed that he had been betraying The Bloodline throughout his time as the Honorary Uce. It will be interesting to see if Jey finally has enough and decides to walk away from his family following their treatment of Zayn.

#2. Sami Zayn betrays The Bloodline and aligns with Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been friends, rivals, and whatever they have currently become. The two men have grown up together and risen through the ranks in WWE. It's hard to believe that their friendship has come to an end, which is why Roman Reigns is having a hard time believing that Zayn isn't still on talking terms with Owens.

KO knows him better than Reigns and it's likely that if there is going to be a pay-off with Sami joining forces with Owens, then it will happen at The Royal Rumble. It could lead to the two men pushing for a match against The Bloodline at WrestleMania.

#1. The Rock returns and interferes in the match at The Royal Rumble

The Rock is no longer expected to appear at WrestleMania to face Roman Reigns, which means that the WWE Universe has now stopped believing that he will make his return any time in the near future.

This could be WWE's plan to ensure that his inclusion in this match isn't predictable, and he's then able to make a statement against Roman Reigns, who has become too power-hungry in recent months. Is it finally time for someone to end Roman's reign of terror over WWE, and who better than the People's Champ?

Do you think Roman Reigns' title reign will come to an end at Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

