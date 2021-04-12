WATCH: WWE legend surprises Riddle ahead of WrestleMania 37

WWE legend Rob Van Dam showed up on the latest edition of The Bump ahead of WrestleMania 37. He made an appearance while Riddle was being interviewed and surprised the reigning United States Champion.

Riddle couldn't contain his excitement after he saw RVD walk into the room. He immediately jumped over a chair to embrace the WWE legend in an exclusive preview of WrestleMania Night Two.

RVD arrived on The Bump to talk about the upcoming episode of WWE Icons he features in. He discussed the filming experience of the documentary and spoke about how they completed the project.

"It was awesome. We had a lot of fun and we got some amazing footage. The cameras were with me for several days. Not only in Las Vegas where I live but also at my home, in my gym. They followed me around the road, they followed me to a wrestling match I had last week. It is really going to be good. I saw the first icon show that everybody saw. I think everybody can agree that it was amazing. So I am really looking forward to seeing mine."

RVD also revealed that he has not yet watched the WWE documentary. However, he is excited to see how he was perceived by everyone around him when he started chasing his dream.

"You know when I actually watch it, it is going to be me experiencing what you are talking about more so than just being interviewed. Family, friend, people that were influential on me when I was very young. I haven't seen any of that stuff yet. So when I watch it, you know we get our sense of self value and self worth off of feedback from everybody else. Having all these people talk, and hearing them about how they saw me and my potential when I was starting to relise my own skills and my own dreams. That is going to be really cool and I know that it is going to make a great, complete story."

The WWE Icons series will also release episodes featuring Beth Phoenix, The British Bulldog, and Lex Luger in the near future.

Riddle on his WWE WrestleMania 37 match

WWE Superstar Riddle is set to defend his United States title against Sheamus tonight at WrestleMania 37. The champion has high expectations from the upcoming title bout and labeled it a "dream come true."

Advertisement

Riddle also stated that Damian Priest and Bad Bunny's match on Night One of WrestleMania has further fuelled him to give his best inside the WWE ring tonight.

"You know if you would have asked me a couple of years ago maybe even right after I got fired from the UFC. 'Hey, do you think you would ever be at WrestleMania defending the United States Championship? I'd have been like probably nah. I would be digging ditches somewhere or roofing you know because I didn't graduate college either. I didn't know.

Advertisement

"And then right now, last night I saw Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. Me and Damian Priest trained a lot. he helped me out a lot. And seeing him on the stage just blew my mind. I got goosebumps just thinking about it. I have never seen my friend look like that star before. He looked like a megastar. I know it was the stage and the setup and everything. Honestly, now I know that it is my time. It is my day, itis WrestleMania and I have the chance to live my childhood dream. I can't believe it."

Riddle has a tough challenge ahead of him in the shape of Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has been enjoying a great run on WWE RAW lately. He looks adamant about reclaiming the title in WWE after seven years at WrestleMania.