WWE legend returns tonight; CM Punk to team up with 6 ft 5 in superstar? & more - 3 ways WWE RAW could end after Bash In Berlin

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to be a thrilling show featuring big names like CM Punk, Gunther, Randy Orton, The Judgment Day, and many more superstars, all coming off the exciting Bash In Berlin event. While the exact details are still a mystery, fans can look forward to seeing the intense fallout from the premium live event's biggest matches.

As rivalries reached a fever pitch at Bash in Berlin, the creative team is poised to craft some thrilling new narratives. Fans can also expect some monumental surprises on this week's show. Here are three potential conclusions for WWE RAW tonight.

#3 CM Punk teams up with 6 ft 5 in Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

CM Punk has just secured a victory against Drew McIntyre, signaling a potential conclusion to their fierce rivalry. With this chapter seemingly closing, The Straight Edge Superstar must now redirect his focus to the next challenge that lies ahead.

The 45-year-old could set his sights on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The Terror Twins overcame Judgment Day at the Bash in Berlin event. Yet, this victory doesn’t signal the end of their rivalry; the final moments of WWE RAW tonight could very well showcase another clash between the duo and their old faction.

Finn Balor and his crew might unleash another brutal assault on Priest and Ripley, making it seem like the show is headed for a dramatic conclusion. Just when it looks like things are about to go south, the legendary 'Cult of Personality' by Living Color might blast through the arena, announcing CM Punk's arrival. He could charge in to back up The Terror Twins, possibly paving the way for a formidable new faction with these two stars.

CM Punk recently dropped a hint about a new faction with Priest and Ripley by posting a pic of the three of them on his Instagram story. With CM Punk's history of leading factions, he could back them up as they get ready to take on The Judgment Day.

#2 Brock Lesnar returns to confront Gunther

Gunther triumphed over Randy Orton at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, and his confidence is soaring. During tonight's final segment of RAW, he might step into the spotlight to boast about defeating the Legend Killer. He could declare that no one in WWE can match his prowess, only to be met with the formidable presence of the returning Brock Lesnar.

A future program between the two could be made official after weeks of back and forth. These two superstars represent some of the most formidable and dynamic talents that the Stamford-based promotion has witnessed in recent years. A clash between these titans would be one for the ages.

#1 The Wyatt Sicks target The Judgment Day

The Wyatt Sicks are shaking things up in WWE right now. They might make a statement during the final segment of RAW when they face off against The Judgment Day. Uncle Howdy and his crew could make their presence felt as The Judgment Day has The Terror Twins backed into a corner in the final moments of the show.

The show might wrap up with a tense staredown between the two factions as the camera fades out. Managing both groups without some drama on the same show could be a challenge for the company, and if things heat up tonight, it could lead to an epic showdown.

