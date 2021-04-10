Wrestling legend reveals why Roman Reigns should win at WrestleMania 37 [Exclusive]

Dutch Mantell recently opened up about the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and gave his thoughts on who should win the match.

WrestleMania 37 will take place over two nights. The main event of the second night will see Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat also involving Edge and Daniel Bryan.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his take on the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania and who he felt should win the match:

"I think Roman needs to keep it because they have equity in Roman. He came back strong, they put him with Heyman. That should tell you all you need to know, them putting him with Heyman. So I think Roman is their guy but after listening to Daniel Bryan tonight, and Edge, if they did it then it would make sense which is something a lot of times wrestling doesn't do, make sense longterm. Even if Edge does end up with it, which I doubt, or Daniel ends up with it, which I doubt, it still makes sense. They could keep Roman in the picture and he could come back and reclaim it but sometimes they're upset of upsetting the apple cart. We've made the cider, now lets drink it."

Mantell also said that he felt Daniel Bryan leaving WrestleMania as the new WWE Universal Champion could also be a good way to end The Show of Shows:

"A feel-good moment would be Daniel Bryan winning it. That would be a feel-good moment."

WWE has revealed the WrestleMania 37 set

The stage for this year's WrestleMania has finally been revealed. Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton helped unveil the set up and you can check out the video below:

WrestleMania 37 will be taking place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WWE will be welcoming back fans for the first time in more than a year and Night One of WrestleMania is less than 24 hours away.

