WWE legend reveals what it's like backstage during WrestleMania week

What's it like when legends reunite backstage at WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 36 is now less than two months away. Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter was recently interviewed by the Miami Herald. During the interview, Slaughter revealed what it is like during the WrestleMania week:

“It’s like a family reunion. You’re on the road for years and years with the talent and then they go away and you go away. Then the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania come along and you all get to see each other again, get in a corner and start talking. … They should have a microphone or a camera in there; it’s well worth it.”

Slaughter also gave his thoughts on the WWE Performance Center in Florida, as well as the NXT brand. Here's what he had to say:

“It used to be a place where we would come in for two weeks and tour the whole state, and now we’re here permanently … NXT started out to be kind of our minor league so we could get the Performance Center … and now they’ve risen. They’re knocking on the door of Smackdown and Raw, saying ‘Let us in, we’re ready.’”

He also reflected on WWE's expansion into a global brand, saying:

“It’s worldwide now, and it’s been that way for quite a while. We’ll have shows in Florida one day and England the next. But it’s getting to, ‘Where do we go from here?’ Man has been to the moon, but [WrestleMania] might as well go to Mars.”

