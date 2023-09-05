The recent episode of WWE RAW witnessed a classic match between Gunther and Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately for the challenger, not only did he lose the match, but he did so in front of his family. This moment was reminiscent of Mick Foley's brutal match in 1999.

After weeks of facing each other, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable finally got to battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE RAW. Although the challenger won their previous match and even got significant moments in their bout, The Ring General prevailed. After the bell rang, the camera showed Gable's children watching their father lose. However, this was not the first time something like that happened on the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE legends The Rock and Mankind, one of Mick Foley's persona, had an I Quit match at Royal Rumble 1999. The latter was tossed into the steel steps, suplexed into the barricade, and hit with a ring bell, hammer, and multiple chairs. Both stars went to the stands, and Foley fell 12 feet from the floor to the electrical circuit. Towards the end, Mick was cuffed to the ring while The Great One attacked him. The entire time, Mick's wife, Collette Foley, and their two kids, Noelle and Dewey, watched closely at ringside.

The 1999 match ended after Mick uttered the words "I Quit." It was later revealed that The Great One only used a recording.

What was Gunther's reaction after defeating Chad Gable at WWE RAW?

Scenes of Gable vs. Gunther of RAW

The Ring General has dominated the main roster since his arrival last year. Despite the setbacks he experienced from tonight's challenger in previous weeks, he was not shocked with his victory.

In an exclusive interview after WWE RAW, Gunther revealed that ever since becoming the Intercontinental Champion, he wanted to redefine history and the legacy of the IC title.

"I'm not surprised. From the moment I won this prestigious championship, I saw the vision. I envisioned this very moment, that I'm the one to redefine history, redefine the legacy of the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship."

Why is Gunther's win on RAW against Chad Gable historic?

The Austrian star did not just break the heart of his opponent's family but a significant WWE record, too. The win meant Gunther was set to defeat The Honky Tonk's man of being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

It is interesting to see comparisons in the earlier and modern eras of the Stamford-based promotion. However, it remains to be seen who will eventually dethrone The Ring General.

