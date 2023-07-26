WWE legend says Seth Rollins' title reign should end soon, setting up exciting new feud

Bully Ray, fka Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, believes Seth Rollins should lose the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Rollins will defend his title against Finn Balor at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5. Balor's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning he can challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship whenever he likes.

On his Busted Open radio show, Bully Ray said he wants Balor to dethrone Rollins at SummerSlam. He thinks the storyline should then lead to Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley working together to ease tensions between Balor and Priest:

"Who wins this match – Seth or Finn? I hope it's Finn because I think the internal story of Finn and Priest intrigues me, and Dominik and Rhea trying to have to keep them at bay," Bully Ray stated.

Although Balor and Priest appear to be on the same page again, signs of friction have crept into The Judgment Day in recent weeks. If Balor dethrones Rollins at SummerSlam, Priest could face the Irishman at a time of his choosing.

Bully Ray questions Seth Rollins' title reign

In April, Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship to RAW as an alternative male world title to Roman Reigns' SmackDown-exclusive Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins, the inaugural holder of the newly designed World Heavyweight Championship, made it his mission to defend the title regularly on WWE programming. However, Bully Ray has been disappointed with The Visionary's lack of title defenses so far:

"Seth, to me, as the champion, he was a good choice for the first champion, but he's not the workhorse guy that they made us believe he was going to be. I know it's still brand new, I get it, but that championship was created for every other reason other than the one that we truly need it, and I don't buy into that championship."

On May 27, Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Since then, he has defended the title in televised matches against Balor, Priest, and NXT's Bron Breakker.

Do you think Finn Balor should dethrone Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

