WWE legend says Steve Austin had doubts about working with three people (Exclusive)

Gerald Brisco recently recalled how Stone Cold Steve Austin reacted when he was booked to work with himself, Pat Patterson, and Vince McMahon in WWE.

In the late 1990s, Brisco and Patterson worked off-screen in backstage roles and on-screen as McMahon’s villainous “stooges.” Both men were heavily involved in the then-WWE Chairman’s rivalry with Austin at the peak of the Attitude Era.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Brisco praised Austin for becoming a megastar while feuding with three men who were not active in-ring competitors.

“I really have a lot of respect for Steve, and here’s why,” Brisco said. “Here’s a guy that’s getting the push, getting that tap on the shoulder, saying, ‘Get your butt out there, you’re gonna carry this company… But this is what we’re gonna build you with: we’re gonna build you with three guys over 50 years old. We’re not gonna build you with your contemporaries, we’re gonna build you with three guys that are over 50 years old.’” [8:23-8:52]

Brisco and Patterson retired from wrestling in 1985 before returning to the ring more than a decade later to feud with Austin. For this reason, Brisco noted that Stome Cold wasn't sure whether the duo could keep up with him.

“He [Austin] really had his doubts on whether or not not he could do it, but whether or not we could keep up with him,” Brisco continued. [8:54-9:01]

Steve Austin warned Gerald Brisco about his in-ring physicality

As one of WWE’s top stars at the time, Steve Austin did not want anyone to think he was taking things easy on his rivals in the ring.

With this in mind, he treated Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson like they were superstars in their prime whenever he competed against them.

“He told me one time, he said, ‘Brisco, I’m like all these other guys. I’m like ‘Taker, I’m like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, all these other guys out there. I’m gonna get over and you’re my opponent. So if I’m stiff with you out there, I’m trying to do my job, I can’t help what your age is. But they put you there and they expect you to do it. Most of all, I expect you to be there when I’m ready to do something,’” Brisco said. [9:02-9:30]

Brisco and Patterson’s most notable moment with Steve Austin occurred on the May 18, 1998, episode of RAW. The veterans competed against the former WWE Champion in a two-on-one handicap match, which ended in a no contest.

“It was kind of a challenge because it was double hard on Stone Cold to really keep getting over and keep that momentum when his three main foils were who?” Brisco added. “Vince McMahon, over 50 years old; Pat Patterson, over 50 years old; and Gerald Brisco, over 50 years old.” [9:31-9:48]

