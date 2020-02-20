WWE legend spotted in the crowd during AEW Dynamite

Raven was spotted during AEW Dynamite

AEW gave us another fantastic episode of Dynamite last night. The show was main-evented by Cody and Wardlow inside a steel cage, the first such match in the company's short history. The show also had Jon Moxley in singles action against Jeff Cobb, as well as an AEW Tag-Team Championship match, with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defending their titles against The Lucha Bros.

The first match of the night was a tag-team battle royale to determine the next challengers for the AEW Tag-Team Championships which was eventually won by The Young Bucks. At one point during the match, we saw Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of the Dark Order in the crowd at ringside along with their spokesperson. Their distraction led to SCU getting eliminated from the match.

Scorpio Sky then jumped the barricade and went straight for Grayson.During the melee, we saw WWE legend and 27-time Hardcore Champion Raven in the crowd. Check out the photo below:

Raven during AEW Dynamite (Photo Credit: WrestlingNewsCo)

Raven was also backstage before the show and AEW star Jimmy Havoc posted a photo with the WWE legend:

Getting to hang with and advice from Raven today in Atlanta was awesome! pic.twitter.com/rP0D4WW5hz — Jimmy Havoc (@JimmyHavoc) February 20, 2020