WWE legend to turn heel after 12 years to cost Cody Rhodes his title at WrestleMania 41? Exploring possible scenario

If John Cena's epic heel turn against Cody Rhodes wasn't enough for WWE fans, they must brace for more shocks as another WWE legend could be on the verge of turning heel. CM Punk had to bite the dust at Elimination Chamber after Cena stole victory from him at the last moment.

Ad

While The Straight Edge Superstar doesn't have any animosity with Cody Rhodes, he might turn heel for his own good. Punk might be aware that, just like Cena, his days in wrestling are numbered now. The 46-year-old superstar still hasn't main-evented WrestleMania and missed his chance of doing so at Elimination Chamber.

Punk seemingly has one last option - allying with The Final Boss, The Rock. He already has Cena on his side, and getting CM Punk could bolster The Brahma Bull's current standing in WWE. Punk on the other hand, also might benefit from this union as The Rock can give a main event spot to Punk at WrestleMania 42 next year. To shock fans, The Second City Saint might cost Rhodes his title in Las Vegas this year, helping John Cena become a 17-time world champion.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, CM Punk turned heel 12 years ago by attacking The Rock. Punk's heel turn came at RAW's iconic 1000 episode when he attacked The Great One during the main event of the night.

Ad

In reality, Punk was rather miffed with The Rock for coming out of retirement, beating him to win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2013 and then taking the main event spot against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. In 2014, he left the promotion out of frustration.

A decade later, life has come full circle for CM Punk, who can ally with The Rock to fulfill his dream. It now remains to be seen if Punk will go against Cody Rhodes and side with The Final Boss.

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin can return to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

In case CM Punk also joins The Rock and John Cena against The American Nightmare, WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin can return to save the day for Rhodes. The return of the Texas Rattlesnake is highly anticipated this year, after his comments in an interview following WrestleMania 40. The last WWE appearance Austin made was at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

Ad

Ad

Austin has an epic history with The Rock as they have faced each other in three WrestleMania events. Stone Cold has addressed the rumors of his return, saying that although he hasn't held talks with WWE, he could be in town.

Austin's return was rumored last year as well, but The Undertaker filled in his spot. It was later revealed that Austin and WWE couldn't reach a deal, and therefore, The Deadman was roped in at the last moment. It remains to be seen if the six-time WWE Champion will make his return at 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback