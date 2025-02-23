WWE legend to turn heel on Cody Rhodes and sell out to The Rock at Elimination Chamber? Potential swerve analyzed

Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with The Rock on this week's SmackDown and received an intriguing offer from The Final Boss. Both men are now set to appear at the Elimination Chamber when The American Nightmare answers The Brahma Bull's offer.

While Cody Rhodes can make any decision, Randy Orton could return and attack the Undisputed WWE Champion, aligning himself with The People's Champion. This might lead to a massive showdown between Orton and Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton and The American Nightmare have a long history together. The Viper has been sidelined since Kevin Owens betrayed him for forgiving Rhodes after the latter teamed up with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. While Orton still has unfinished business with KO, he may focus on Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship first.

The American Nightmare will likely decline the offer to turn heel and become a corporate champion, as posed by The Rock. However, Randy Orton could launch an assault on the champion immediately after he declines the offer and align himself with The Final Boss.

Additionally, Orton could use The Rock's power and add himself to the Elimination Chamber at the last minute and secure a win to challenge Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Viper might ultimately dethrone Rhodes, becoming the 'corporate' champion that The Rock wants.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

The Rock subtly stated that he would never wrestle Cody Rhodes

The anticipation for a match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock has reached an all-time high since RAW after WrestleMania XL. Both men were speculated to face each other this year, but The Final Boss subtly confirmed that he might never wrestle the Undisputed WWE Champion.

During the press conference after SmackDown, The Final Boss stated that his storyline with Rhodes doesn't have to culminate in a match in the future.

"In the world of pro-wrestling, everything culminates in a match. What I love about the character of the Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, is it’s not about the title, it never has to culminate in a match. I think to have a storyline and two characters that are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, and have this compelling and off-putting thing ‘he wants his soul’, what does that mean? I loved every moment,” The Rock said.

While The Great One might have subtly confirmed that he will not wrestle Rhodes, he could become a nightmare for the champion if the latter declines his offer. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when both men come face to face at Elimination Chamber.

