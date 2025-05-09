WWE legend to turn heel in his hometown after Cody Rhodes returns at Backlash this week? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes surprisingly lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena after Travis Scott assisted the latter at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare has not appeared on WWE TV since his loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he might be on the verge of making his comeback.

A recent report from PWInsider hinted at the former Undisputed WWE Champion’s return date. The update revealed that the star might make his comeback at Backlash and that there was at least one pitch to root for that. However, the return update was not the fully confirmed direction that the company was planning for, which leaves many questions unanswered for the fans.

If Cody Rhodes makes his return at the premium live event, he could make his presence felt during the main event match between John Cena and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He might try to help The Viper win the gold and cost Cena everything he has worked for over the past few months.

However, things could turn around if Cena is still able to pull off a miracle and retain the title against Orton, defying the odds. Furthermore, during the post-match moments, The Viper could unleash an assault on The American Nightmare for distracting him while the legend was trying to defeat The Greatest of All Time.

This potential storyline twist and Randy Orton’s heel turn in his hometown of St. Louis, could further intensify the storyline between them. A potential match between the former friends at a stage like SummerSlam 2025 could add a lot of excitement to the the premium live event.

Randy Orton recently addressed a potential WWE match with Cody Rhodes

The Viper vs. The American Nightmare is a match that fans have been anticipating for months. Both stars have been among the top names in the industry and could end up tearing each other apart if they stand face-to-face in the squared circle.

Orton recently addressed a potential match with Rhodes in an interview with Billboard. The former World Champion stated that he and Rhodes are equals and that they would make headlines if the storytelling is perfect.

"So yeah, me and Cody in the ring, it would be a match with two equals going at it. I think the storytelling capabilities that we have — even though the stuff with Roman, with Brock and with John was great — it would blow all of that sh*t out of the water. When the time comes for me and Cody to tell that story, I think it’ll blow anything out of the water," Orton said.

With a match between the two men having a lot of potential, it is only a matter of time before they collide. Fans will have to wait and see when WWE plans to feature that match in the future.

