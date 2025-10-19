  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE legend to turn heel and unveil himself as the mastermind behind Jacob Fatu attack? Possibility explored

WWE legend to turn heel and unveil himself as the mastermind behind Jacob Fatu attack? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Oct 19, 2025 11:31 GMT
Major WWE star might turn heel and disclose himself as the mystery attacker. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jacob Fatu on SmackDown [Image credits: wwe.com]

During the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE seemingly wrote Jacob Fatu off television. He is reportedly dealing with a non-wrestling injury, which will likely keep him away from in-ring competition for at least a month.

Ad

As per the storyline, a mystery man assaulted The Samoan Werewolf, and the identity of the attacker has yet to be disclosed. This means that the company is about to feature another mystery attacker storyline on the blue brand. Interestingly, the mastermind behind the beatdown could be Randy Orton.

The Viper is presently a babyface star, but he might unveil himself as the attacker and turn heel. Orton could argue that he took out Fatu to help his longtime friend Cody Rhodes. The Samoan Werewolf was set to face Drew McIntyre in the main event of SmackDown to determine the number one contender for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Orton might have decided to attack Fatu backstage to prevent him from becoming The American Nightmare's next challenger. Following the attack, the former United States Champion was unable to compete in the high-stakes match. Meanwhile, Rhodes faced McIntyre for the gold and was disqualified after he used the championship belt to attack the Scotsman.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

The Legend Killer was notably absent from the blue show, which increases the possibility of him being the mystery assailant. Orton might have attacked Fatu to carve a clear path to the Undisputed WWE Title for himself. While The Viper could claim that he did it for Rhodes, he could reveal his true colors later by targeting The American Nightmare.

WWE has been building up Orton vs. Rhodes for a long time. The attack on Fatu could be the catalyst behind the high-profile program. As of now, this is speculation, and it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming months on SmackDown.

Ad

What did Drew McIntyre say after being accused of attacking Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown?

Soon after this incident, Nick Aldis confronted Drew McIntyre and warned him of the potential consequences of the attack. However, the Scotsman immediately clarified that he had no connection with the beatdown.

McIntyre is a heel star, and there is no telling if he indeed has no connection with the attack. With Jacob Fatu on hiatus, The Scottish Warrior is seemingly all set to engage in an Undisputed WWE Championship feud against Cody Rhodes.

Ad
Ad

After their match on SmackDown ended via disqualification, the company might soon announce a rematch between Rhodes and Orton for Saturday Night's Main Event.

What do you think about Drew McIntyre's statement regarding the Jacob Fatu attack? Tap on the discuss button to share your opinion.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications