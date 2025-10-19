WWE legend to turn heel and unveil himself as the mastermind behind Jacob Fatu attack? Possibility explored

During the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE seemingly wrote Jacob Fatu off television. He is reportedly dealing with a non-wrestling injury, which will likely keep him away from in-ring competition for at least a month.As per the storyline, a mystery man assaulted The Samoan Werewolf, and the identity of the attacker has yet to be disclosed. This means that the company is about to feature another mystery attacker storyline on the blue brand. Interestingly, the mastermind behind the beatdown could be Randy Orton. The Viper is presently a babyface star, but he might unveil himself as the attacker and turn heel. Orton could argue that he took out Fatu to help his longtime friend Cody Rhodes. The Samoan Werewolf was set to face Drew McIntyre in the main event of SmackDown to determine the number one contender for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title. Orton might have decided to attack Fatu backstage to prevent him from becoming The American Nightmare's next challenger. Following the attack, the former United States Champion was unable to compete in the high-stakes match. Meanwhile, Rhodes faced McIntyre for the gold and was disqualified after he used the championship belt to attack the Scotsman.The Legend Killer was notably absent from the blue show, which increases the possibility of him being the mystery assailant. Orton might have attacked Fatu to carve a clear path to the Undisputed WWE Title for himself. While The Viper could claim that he did it for Rhodes, he could reveal his true colors later by targeting The American Nightmare.WWE has been building up Orton vs. Rhodes for a long time. The attack on Fatu could be the catalyst behind the high-profile program. As of now, this is speculation, and it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming months on SmackDown.What did Drew McIntyre say after being accused of attacking Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown?Soon after this incident, Nick Aldis confronted Drew McIntyre and warned him of the potential consequences of the attack. However, the Scotsman immediately clarified that he had no connection with the beatdown.McIntyre is a heel star, and there is no telling if he indeed has no connection with the attack. With Jacob Fatu on hiatus, The Scottish Warrior is seemingly all set to engage in an Undisputed WWE Championship feud against Cody Rhodes.Cory @Cory_Hays407LINKDrew McIntyre says he had nothing to do with Jacob Fatu's attack #SmackDownAfter their match on SmackDown ended via disqualification, the company might soon announce a rematch between Rhodes and Orton for Saturday Night's Main Event.What do you think about Drew McIntyre's statement regarding the Jacob Fatu attack? Tap on the discuss button to share your opinion.