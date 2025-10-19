REPORT: More Details Emerge On Jacob Fatu Injury, Possible Return Timeline

Jacob Fatu was written off with a backstage attack on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. The latest reports reveal more details about Fatu's injury and his expected return. On Friday's SmackDown in San Jose, The Samoan Werewolf was supposed to face Drew McIntyre in a No. 1 contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Fatu didn't come out for the match and was seen taken out backstage and bleeding from the mouth.According to multiple reports, Jacob Fatu had to undergo a dental procedure and won't be out for a long period. Fightful Select reported that Fatu was telling people backstage that he could be out for at least a month. It's unclear what kind of procedure Fatu is set to have, but it's serious enough to take him out for four weeks or longer. The good news is he's not going to be on the sidelines for the rest of the year and into 2026, which was what some initial reports said. In the absence of Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes came out to confront Drew McIntyre. Rhodes even granted McIntyre a championship match while wearing his three-piece suit. The Scottish Psychopath earned the win via disqualification after The American Nightmare hit him with the Undisputed WWE Title. Who attacked Jacob Fatu backstage on SmackDown?WWE hasn't revealed the culprit in the backstage attack of Jacob Fatu. The primary suspect was Drew McIntyre, who has a bone to pick with The Samoan Werewolf. Another name thrown into the mix was Solo Sikoa and his MFT. They have a beef with Fatu, but they seem focused on getting the United States Championship and the WWE Tag Team Titles. Two more possible names are Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, though nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.It likely won't get revealed until Fatu comes back and possibly gets his revenge on his attacker. It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion goes after McIntyre or a different superstar.