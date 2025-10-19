  • home icon
REPORT: More Details Emerge On Jacob Fatu Injury, Possible Return Timeline

By JP David
Modified Oct 19, 2025 08:34 GMT
Jacob Fatu is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu was written off with a backstage attack on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. The latest reports reveal more details about Fatu's injury and his expected return.

On Friday's SmackDown in San Jose, The Samoan Werewolf was supposed to face Drew McIntyre in a No. 1 contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Fatu didn't come out for the match and was seen taken out backstage and bleeding from the mouth.

According to multiple reports, Jacob Fatu had to undergo a dental procedure and won't be out for a long period. Fightful Select reported that Fatu was telling people backstage that he could be out for at least a month.

In the absence of Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes came out to confront Drew McIntyre. Rhodes even granted McIntyre a championship match while wearing his three-piece suit. The Scottish Psychopath earned the win via disqualification after The American Nightmare hit him with the Undisputed WWE Title.

Who attacked Jacob Fatu backstage on SmackDown?

WWE hasn't revealed the culprit in the backstage attack of Jacob Fatu. The primary suspect was Drew McIntyre, who has a bone to pick with The Samoan Werewolf. Another name thrown into the mix was Solo Sikoa and his MFT.

They have a beef with Fatu, but they seem focused on getting the United States Championship and the WWE Tag Team Titles. Two more possible names are Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, though nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

It likely won't get revealed until Fatu comes back and possibly gets his revenge on his attacker. It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion goes after McIntyre or a different superstar.

JP David

