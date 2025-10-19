Reported reason WWE has pulled Jacob Fatu from SmackDown

Jacob Fatu's WWE status has been up in the air after what went down on SmackDown last night. Finally, an update on his condition has come to light.Fans were worried about the real-life Bloodline member after BodySlam.Net reported that he had suffered a non-wrestling-related injury that would keep him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.Amidst ongoing rumors, Jacob Fatu showed up on the October 17, 2025, edition of SmackDown for his advertised match against Drew McIntyre.The SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, announced that the two men will headline the show, and the winner will go on to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.However, the Samoan Werewolf couldn't make it to the ring. He was later found bloodied and buried under production equipment when WWE cameras cut to backstage.As a result, his match with The Scotsman was called off. Although WWE made it look like Fatu was the victim of a mysterious backstage attack, the angle was done to write him off television.According to PWInsider, the word among talent is that Jacob Fatu is recovering from a dental procedure and was not medically cleared to wrestle.Contrary to the rumors, he is expected to return to action very soon.Who attacked Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown?The identity of Jacob Fatu's attacker remains a mystery.Of Course, Nick Aldis pointed the finger at Drew McIntyre, given that the two men have had backstage fights in recent weeks. However, The Scotsman denied any involvement in the Samoan Werewolf's attack.For what it's worth, McIntyre was not present at the scene of the incident when the cameras cut to backstage. Now, he could have fled the scene, but there's no way he could have made it to the ring so quickly.The cliffhanger ending to SmackDown left fans with more questions than answers. With Fatu out of action, McIntyre and Rhodes have reignited their rivalry heading into Saturday Night's Main Event.