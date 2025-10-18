  • home icon
Prayers Up For WWE Star Jacob Fatu 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:52 GMT
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE SmackDown)
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE SmackDown)

Jacob Fatu is in need of prayers at the moment after the recent issues for the star. They were confirmed on WWE SmackDown even further.

Jacob Fatu's reported real-life injury was confirmed with an angle on WWE SmackDown

It was earlier reported that Fatu was suffering from a real-life injury that was unrelated to wrestling. The injury was reported to be serious as well, with the star being out for the rest of the year. The exact details of the injury were unspecified, but it led to the star facing time away from the ring for not only the next three months, but also for what comes next, with his Royal Rumble appearance in question as well for the end of January.

As for how WWE decided to write him off TV, the star was found backstage with shelves dropped on him. He was bleeding from his mouth as a result of the injury and was coughing up teeth.

Drew McIntyre said that he had nothing to do with it despite their previous feud. He said that he was innocent of any attack on the star. It ended with McIntyre and Rhodes brawling and a sudden title match.

Jacob Fatu's injury could not have come at a worse time for the star

Fatu was only recently returning to WWE TV. His injury could not have come at a worse time as it appeared that he was set for a big feud with Drew McIntyre heading into the new year, that would have played into the WWE Championship picture as well.

Fatu's chances for that now may be ruiined thanks to the injury and he will need to wait for a later time to get a shot again.

Prayers go up for Jacob Fatu, as Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him a swift recovery and a return to the ring after his injury.

