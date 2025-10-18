4 WWE stars who could have mysteriously attacked Jacob Fatu backstage on SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Oct 18, 2025 18:17 GMT
Jacob Fatu got mysteriously attacked backstage on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jacob Fatu got mysteriously attacked backstage on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]

In the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE star Jacob Fatu was mysteriously taken out backstage. This happened moments before his match against Drew McIntyre in the main event.

After seeing this, General Manager Nick Aldis and the officials immediately sent Jacob to the medical facility, and now the star is seemingly written off from television. Reports before SmackDown already disclosed that Fatu is dealing with a non-wrestling injury, and the angle on the recent show appears to be done to write him off from TV.

A source also revealed that Fatu is recovering from a dental procedure and has not been cleared for in-ring action yet. Meanwhile, in this article, we will be looking at four WWE stars who might be revealed as the mystery attacker of Jacob Fatu on SmackDown.

#4. Drew McIntyre

When Nick Aldis blamed Drew McIntyre the latter revealed that he had no connection with the mysterious attack. However, it's crucial to note that McIntyre is a heel star, and there is no certainty that he was telling the truth on SmackDown.

Considering this, it's probable that Drew could be the one who first attacked Jacob Fatu backstage. Later, he tried to be innocent in front of the SmackDown General Manager to avoid any repercussions for his actions.

#3. Solo Sikoa & MFT

Solo Sikoa and MFT already had a heated history with Jacob Fatu. Even the former US Champion disrupted Sami Zayn's match on SmackDown, leading to the title switch. So, it won't be a surprise if Solo and his Family Tree will be disclosed as the ones who took out Jacob on the blue brand.

This could be done to re-establish their dominance on the Friday Night show and to assert their dominance.

#2. Randy Orton might be the mystery attacker on WWE SmackDown

The reason why Randy Orton is in the list as the potential mystery attacker, as The Viper, might have done this thing to protect his friend Cody Rhodes. Over the past few months, WWE has dropped significant hints about the heel turn of Orton.

Additionally, The Legend Killer was notably missing from the blue brand, which sparks the chances that he could be the mastermind behind the attack. With this, Orton already sidelined Fatu from the Undisputed WWE Championship race and protected Rhodes' title reign.

#1. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

If Jacob Fatu competed against McIntyre on SmackDown and somehow emerged at the top over Drew, then he would be the challenger for Cody Rhodes' championship. In the main event of the blue brand, The American Nightmare's also appeared to be more vicious and aggressive towards the Scotsman.

Even he himself disqualified the match by using the title as a weapon. With Cody seemingly on the horizon of his heel turn, it won't be a surprise if disclosed as the mystery attacker of Jacob Fatu.

The Undisputed WWE Champion might have done this to put The Samoan Werewolf on hiatus and to keep him away from the title.

