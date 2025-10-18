3 Reasons why Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes lost on SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Oct 18, 2025 13:25 GMT
Cody Rhodes is still the Undisputed Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2025 ended with Cody Rhodes suffering a loss via disqualification against Drew McIntyre. This match took place after Jacob Fatu was taken out backstage, and The American Nightmare confronted McIntyre.

Following this, Cody granted a title match to the Scotsman, but Rhodes used the Undisputed WWE Title as a weapon, which resulted in a DQ. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why Cody Rhodes suffered a loss on Friday Night's show.

#3. Made him look strong even in defeat

Cody Rhodes was frustrated with Drew McIntyre, and it was evident from his ruthless behavior. He suffered a loss via DQ, as the creative team might have had the intention to make him look strong even in defeat.

It's crucial to note that The American Nightmare decided to use the title to attack McIntyre, which caused the disqualification. With this sequence, the Stamford-based promotion successfully managed to portray Rhodes as a strong competitor despite his loss.

#2. Drew McIntyre couldn't afford to take another loss

In the past few months, Drew McIntyre has suffered some major losses. Fans have rarely seen The Scottish Warrior emerge victorious in high-profile bouts. Hence, another defeat might have hampered his momentum.

The company needs to portray him as a credible challenger in his feud against the Undisputed WWE Champion. This might explain why Triple H decided to book Rhodes' DQ loss on the blue brand instead of allowing McIntyre to suffer a clean defeat.

#1. To set up a rematch at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Before Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, the company will host Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City. With Cody suffering a loss, he still has unfinished business with McIntyre. It will likely allow the creative team to set the stage for a rematch at SNME.

Saturday Night's Main Event has featured many major title bouts since its reboot. Therefore, it won't be a surprise if World Wrestling Entertainment announces McIntyre vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title for the special show.

A potential world title bout will make the card of NBC's special event stacked. Given the buzz around McIntyre, he is expected to dethrone Cody to become the new titleholder.

