5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown 

By Love Verma
Published Oct 18, 2025
This week SmackDown was the first show post Crown Jewel!
This week SmackDown was the first show after Crown Jewel! [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel ended with a ruthless Cody Rhodes bashing Drew McIntyre after a title match. After Jacob Fatu was mysteriously taken out backstage, McIntyre demanded a title shot, which led to Rhodes vs. Drew in an Undisputed Title match.

However, the showdown ended with disqualification, and Rhodes did not hesitate to destroy the former champion. Besides this, Ilja Dragunov is back on the blue brand and immediately dethroned Sami Zayn as US Champion.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on the Friday Night Show this week.

#5. Jacob Fatu has been written off television

Before SmackDown, a report revealed that Fatu is dealing with a non-wrestling injury that could keep him off television 'well into 2026.' Jacob was scheduled to compete against McIntyre, but a last-minute change occurred when The Samoan Werewolf was seen being taken backstage by a mysterious person.

Nick Aldis warned McIntyre, but The Scottish Warrior confirmed that he had nothing to do with that attack. However, with this angle, WWE has written Jacob off television.

Now, the former Bloodline member will return after recovering from the injury he's currently dealing with.

#4. WWE planning MFT vs. The Wyatt Sicks for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

The MFT faction played a major role in Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov's match as Solo Sikoa's distraction helped The Mad Dragon become the new US Champion. Even after the match, they launched an attack on them, but The Wyatt Sicks made the save.

Earlier, sources disclosed that WWE has plans for a faction war between these two groups. With Survivor Series: WarGames as the next premium live event, it appears the company is finally heading toward a storyline featuring My Family Tree vs. Wyatt Sicks.

#3. Sami Zayn's push is over now

Sami Zayn only held the United States Championship for 49 days. During his title reign, he mostly focused on issuing an open challenge on SmackDown. However, with his loss to Ilja, it appears his push is over now.

If Triple H had big plans for Zayn, then he might not have lost the title tonight, at least not on an episode of the blue brand.

#2. Cody Rhodes is potentially turning heel

Cody Rhodes revealed his new vicious side on SmackDown. He not only accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge in frustration but also used the Undisputed WWE Title as a weapon to take down The Scottish Warrior.

This led to disqualification, and McIntyre became the winner via DQ. The American Nightmare is the top babyface star on the blue brand. Using the title as a weapon suggests that he might be on the verge of turning heel, and his vicious side is expected to intensify in the coming days.

#1. Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Before WarGames, WWE is heading into the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. With the disqualification ending on the blue brand, it's clear another match between them will happen, and SNME could be the ideal location.

For those unaware, SNME is set to take place on November 1 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

