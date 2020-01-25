WWE legend wants epic first-time-ever match for WrestleMania 36

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News

25 Jan 2020, 09:07 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon will be a happy man with this pitch by the WWE legend

Royal Rumble signals the start of the Road to WrestleMania, which means that dream matches and stipulations will be talked about by Superstars. Rey Mysterio has a great idea for a match for this year's WrestleMania, which he put forth recently.

While speaking to TV Insider in the build-up to Royal Rumble, Mysterio spoke of his desire to have another match with Andrade, after losing to him on RAW this past week. He challenged Andrade to a match and said that he would put his mask on the line vs. his hair in a mask vs. hair match at WrestleMania 36.

“I think the goal right now — after tonight’s outcome in the Andrade ladder match — I think something along the ways that if he wants to keep feuding and going a step further, I’m willing to put my mask on the line versus his hair for a WrestleMania moment. Whatever the case might be, whoever ends up winning, I think it would be a huge stepping stone for either of us.

Mysterio has been in quite a few hair vs mask matches but none in WWE.

Mysterio will be one of the 30 competitiors to take part in the men's Royal Rumble match later this week, while Andrade will put his United States title on the line against Humberto Carrillo.