WWE Legend wants to work with Cameron Grimes, Grimes responds

Cameron Grimes has been getting a lot of attention from the WWE Universe as of late for his recent character change on NXT that depicts him in many ways as a new version of "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. So much so that he caught the eye of DiBiase's former manager, Virgil.

Last night on WWE NXT, Grimes hilariously put his own spin on DiBiase's vignette where he would offer a fan money if they could dribble a basketball 10 times. But before the fan could get to 10, DiBiase would kick the basketball and ruin it for them.

Grimes' portrayal of this on NXT last night was woven throughout the show and was highly entertaining. That led Virgil to tweet about Grimes this morning on social media trying to pair the two of them up, stating:

"The newest hottest combo since the pasta and salad at OG @CGrimesWWE"

The newest hottest combo since the pasta and salad at OG @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/vDP0VyrrK3 — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 25, 2021

Cameron Grimes shoots down the idea of working with Virgil in WWE NXT

It didn't take Grimes long at all to respond, informing Virgil that he won't be getting any of his "cheddar." He also blamed DiBiase for the partnership not taking place, tweeting out:

"Sorry @TheRealVirgil but you can blame that no good @MDMTedDiBiase for not getting any of my cheddar! #KissMyGRITS"

While it might have been entertaining to see an on-screen interaction between Grimes and Virgil, that doesn't sound like it's going to happen. Perhaps the bigger payoff for this character would be interacting with DiBiase himself on a WWE NXT episode in the future.

A rub from a WWE Hall of Famer might be exactly what Grimes needs for his character to go straight "to the moon." Will this eventually happen? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

Sorry @TheRealVirgil but you can blame that no good @MDMTedDiBiase for not getting any of my cheddar! #KissMyGRITS https://t.co/z37kf6wc4U — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) February 25, 2021

Would you have enjoyed the pairing of Cameron Grimes and Virgil? Or do you think a Ted DiBiase appearance is the way to go instead? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.