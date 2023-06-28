WWE legend doesn't watch SmackDown much due to Lacey Evans (Exclusive)

Lacey Evans has caused controversy in recent months due to her use of Sgt. Slaughter's Cobra Clutch submission. In an exclusive interview, Slaughter revealed that he no longer watches SmackDown as much as he used to because of Evans' presence on the show.

In January, the SmackDown star began using the Cobra Clutch as her new finisher. She also recently started wearing military-style clothing to the ring, prompting Slaughter's daughter to heavily criticize her on social media.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter explained why he prefers watching RAW:

"I don't watch it [WWE] as much as I did because I'm just a little upset. I watch more RAW because SmackDown has Lacey on it, and it doesn't upset me because I know she can't put a Cobra Clutch on like I do, but it's just the thought that she's using a move without [permission]." [5:54 – 6:20]

In the video above, Slaughter elaborates on why someone from WWE should have contacted him before Evans adopted the Cobra Clutch as her finisher.

Bill Apter is offended by Lacey Evans' new character

In a separate interview, Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Lacey Evans portraying a "rip-off" version of Sgt. Slaughter.

Apter, a long-time friend of Slaughter, made the comments on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long:

"I was sort of chuckling a little bit, but at the end part when she did the Cobra Clutch, I was offended because that told everyone that this was sort of a rip-off of what Sgt. Slaughter did. It offended me with the Cobra Clutch. The rest of it didn't bother me at all, but the Cobra Clutch [did]."

Slaughter also spoke about Vince McMahon allegedly changing his creative writing process due to CM Punk swearing on television.

Are you a fan of Lacey Evans' latest character transformation? Let us know in the comments section below.

