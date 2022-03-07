5 WWE legends who would have fit in The Batman universe

WWE and pro wrestling in general have been likened to comic books in the past. It's an apt comparison, as both possess decades of lore, introduce new characters and suprise returns often, and swerve their fans with shocking reveals.

When it comes to comics, there aren't many franchises that can beat the longevity and fanbase of DC's Batman. The Caped Crusader's new movie, titled simply The Batman, hit theaters this week to rave reviews. Fans hailed the fresh take on The Dark Knight and were full of praise for the film.

Yet at its core, it's a simple story told in a masterful manner. Much like the best pro wrestling stories.

Storytelling is the backbone for many types of art, and wrestling is no different. Vince McMahon loves to spin stories to fans all around the world. The larger-than-life WWE Superstars form the characters and moving pieces of these tales.

Some superstars are heroes and idols to the viewers while others are hated and despised. In this way, WWE's style is similar to that of movies and, of course, comic books.

In celebration of The Batman, let's explore five WWE legends who would have fit in with the universe of The Batman.

(WARNING: Contains minor spoilers for The Batman movie)

#5. Paul Heyman is WWE's Penguin

Your not-so-humble Penguin. Sorry, advocate

Look at Paul Heyman and look at The Penguin and tell us if there’s any difference. The two are literally reel and real respectively.

Whether it’s the mannerisms, the shrewdness, the cowardly behavior when caught red-handed, or even the looks, Heyman is The Penguin of WWE. In fact, we think The Special Counsel should have been given a chance to audition for the role.

#4. Vince McMahon rules Gotham City as Carmine Falcone

Carmine Falcone is a Gotham City mob boss who has everyone in a position of power in his pocket. He is a man of great influence and rules with an iron fist.

Only one man nails Falcone’s character to a tee in WWE, and that is Vince McMahon. The Chairman's business acumen and methods of management scream ruthless and effective. The decisions he's taken over many decades have made him the man he is today, a story similar to Falcone’s.

Although McMahon is not a scumbag like the DC villain, he has engaged in some questionable practices. That alone should qualify him for the role.

#3. Lita dons the Catwoman costume

Zoe Kravitz’s radical portrayal as Catwoman was hailed by fans and critics. Her no-nonsense approach was perfection, as were her coy advances and calculative behavior.

As far as we are concerned, Lita would be the perfect Catwoman. Her career as a professional wrestler has given us many memorable and thoroughly amazing moments. The WWE Hall of Famer’s daredevil antics and manipulative behavior also make her ideal for the role.

#2. Mankind takes on the Riddler name

Mankind and The Riddler are two deranged masked men

The Riddler debuted in The Batman as a masked lunatic who asks cryptic riddles and does deranged things. His unhinged behavior made him a compelling and unpredictable villain.

As far as out-of-control characters go, Mankind is up there with the best of them. The man has made a career out of doing batty (pun intended) and crazy things. His cold and calculated approach outside the ring and ferocious reputation inside it make him perfect as The Riddler.

#1. Randy Orton emerges from the shadows

Randy Orton is a master of stealth, much like Batman himself

The question of who the ideal Batman would be is a tricky one to answer. We considered many superstars who could play the Caped Crusader, but none completely mirrored his personality.

However, Randy Orton stood out as the superstar closest to Batman. Gotham City’s vigilante likes to use the element of surprise and spring attacks on his foes. Doesn’t that remind you of a certain RKO Outta Nowhere?

Orton’s slightly violent behavior and his ability to strike out of nowhere scream Batman to us. If it must come to that, the 14-time world champion could probably afford a Batmobile too.

Edited by Jacob Terrell