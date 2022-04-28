WWE continues to play the name game

The folks at WWE continue to spin the name wheel, as they have seemingly set a standard for all their NXT call-ups (and even some longtime performers) to receive a change in their moniker.

It makes sense for WWE, at least in terms of trademarks and marketing. They want to own the character, the gimmick and the name, and it's clear going forward that they are determined to protect all of their licenses on any intellectual property.

While it may infuriate some fans, it's a sound business move on their part. WWE President Nick Khan has been determined to cut costs and raise profits, this raising the value of the brand in general. His actions have led to record profits for World Wrestling Entertainment,

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W WWE's Nick Khan: Everyone has same opportunity to earn their way to the top dlvr.it/SMgz1g WWE's Nick Khan: Everyone has same opportunity to earn their way to the top dlvr.it/SMgz1g https://t.co/xyR88QjEU7

Like it or not, he's a smart businessman who is basically the second-in-command in the largest sports entertainment company in the world. His vision is what's sailing that huge ship right now.

Unfortunately, success in the business ledger hasn't always translated into a great television product for WWE

Massive cuts are one thing that has contributed to both RAW and SmackDown being very bland, with a lot of the same performers and matches, over and over again. Both rosters contain some great high-level talent, but they need to be fortified with some fresh faces.

That's where the NXT call-ups come in. So far, we've seen some youngsters already making waves on the main roster, but they can't be rushed. Nor can you afford to have them fail. This business model is new to WWE, so they are out to prove that this developmental philosophy can work.

One snag, however, is that most of these prospects who made a name for themselves in NXT soon find that name is being replaced.

So far, the belle of the ball has been Austin Theory, who has received a ton of TV time alongside Vince McMahon as the Chairman's protege. It's a high profile position. So high, in fact, that he lost his first name somewhere in those clouds. Now, he's just... Theory.

The same goes for Tommaso Ciampa, who somehow misplaced his first name on his way to the big time.

Others, however, didn't just get their character's ID chopped in half, they got it completely scrambled. Kacy Catanzaro is now (inexplicably) known as Katana Chance, even though she rose to national prominence under her own, real name.

Let's not even get started on WALTER becoming Gunther. It's a psychological deep dive into McMahon's mind that Sigmund Freud could probably write a series of books about.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think I kind of grew out of NXT UK and it was time to make the next step and I think the timing was right, now.



There were a lot of changes inside WWE and the timing was just perfect for it so I just went for it.”



- Gunther on moving to the U.S

(via BBC Radio Newcastle) “I think I kind of grew out of NXT UK and it was time to make the next step and I think the timing was right, now. There were a lot of changes inside WWE and the timing was just perfect for it so I just went for it.”- Gunther on moving to the U.S(via BBC Radio Newcastle) https://t.co/MuLlIO0d2t

With so many changes, it's hard to name them all (pun intended).

It's confusing and frustrating for the fans, as they latch on to a character, only to have to be re-educated later when that same individual breaks through to success.

It's easy to understand the audience's consternation because they want to have that emotional attachment to a WWE persona. That's hard to do when everyone's persona is constantly changing or evolving.

It's a shame that professional wrestling has become so business-driven that it takes a little bit of the fun out of watching one of your favorite performers finally 'make it to the top.'

For the company, it will probably mean more profit in the long run. But for the fans? It's just another reminder of how much things are changing.

What do you think of all the name changes happening recently in WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like WWE's name changes? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell