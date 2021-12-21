Is Austin Theory really WWE's next big thing?

It seems WWE has discovered its new diamond in the rough, as it's increasingly clear that the company is high on Austin Theory.

The fact that Theory has been featured prominently on RAW the past several weeks is not all that unusual for a promising prospect. What is an anomaly, though, is the way his push has been augmented by the most important person in WWE, Vince McMahon.

This angle all began during WWE Survivor Series, when Mr. McMahon's golden egg went missing from his office. It was later revealed that Theory had stolen the egg so he could take a picture with it, and McMahon would - oddly enough - reward the RAW rookie with a title shot.

McMahon stated that Theory reminded him a lot of himself, and he has now taken the 24-year-old on as somewhat of a protege.

The WWE Chairman has chosen the tough love method of training Austin Theory

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Theory failed to defeat Finn Balor, prompting McMahon to remind the youngster of how much he enjoys firing people. The pairing of the two men has been a great dynamic, as the student keeps trying to do whatever he can to stay in the good graces of his master.

So far, the storyline has gone fairly well, and it has quickly developed a new character on the WWE main roster. There's no reason to bet against Theory, who has all the tools it takes to be a top star.

Even at his young age, he's a pretty polished performer in between the ropes. It also doesn't hurt that he has the looks of a wrestler who could work well as a white meat babyface or a dastardly heel. He's already shown strong shades of both, and he's been consistently developing his character with each passing week.

On paper, Theory seems like he could become a major WWE Superstar, based on the way he has been used so far.

Unfortunately, there have also been times when one little thing can spark a complete turnaround from this same kind of push. Sometimes, it can go up in smoke in the blink of an eye.

WWE has a pattern of heavily investing in a star and watching them fizzle out

This is often through absolutely no fault of their own - be it WWE or the performers themselves. In wrestling, what often starts out as a perfect fit can suddenly go wrong; it takes a lot to truly build a star.

This process requires a collective effort on the part of the creative team, the PR machine and the athlete, especially when you get to the highest level. There, the spotlight gets brighter and the scrutiny gets tighter.

When all the right components come together, you get John Cena. When they don't, you get Ahmed Johnson, a star who only enjoyed a brief run before he faded away.

For now, it looks like Theory is on the fast track to fame, as long as he and WWE stay the course

Being associated with Mr. McMahon's character is, of course, a great way to introduce Austin Theory to a wider audience. The simple rub from being by the WWE Chairman's side is enough to make him feel important to the casual viewer.

But there are a lot of questions going forward. Where do they go with the angle and the character from here, and at what pace? Is he ready to be near the top of the card at this year's WrestleMania, or is that too soon? Does WWE see him as a babyface or a heel in the long run?

It will be interesting to see how the promotion answers those questions (and many others) going forward regarding Austin Theory.

At this point, it's fair to say that he's shown a lot of promise, and he has the chance to ride the elevator of success all the way to the top. Let's just hope WWE keeps pushing all the right buttons.

