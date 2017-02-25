WWE Live Event Results: Hannover, Germany (24/02/17)

Chris Jericho's misery continued....

by Suyash Maheshwari Report 25 Feb 2017, 22:37 IST

A strong showing from The Big Dog.

The latest RAW-exclusive live event came to us from Hannover, Germany. The card for the night featured eight well-contested bouts with all the major titles (except the United States Championship) on the line.

Enzo and Cass kicked off the show while Kevin Owens defended his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred Match. The event also saw Chris Jericho make an appearance, who was last seen withering in pain after the Festival of Friendship massacre on RAW.

Overall, it was a solid event with some pretty good wrestling.

#1 Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Jinder Mahal and Rusev (Tag team match)

This was an excellent way to kickstart the party in Hannover. Enzo and Cass got huge pops for their trademark intro, while Mahal and Rusev inspired a lukewarm response.

Result: Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Jinder Mahal and Rusev

#2 WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Rich Swann (Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

A solid performance from the cruiserweights. The match struck the perfect balance between storytelling and wrestling. Both men had their moments in the match; however, in the end, The King of Cruiserweights got the better of his former friend.

Result: Neville retained

#3 Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, and The Golden Truth vs. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and The Shining Stars (Eight-Man Tag Team Match)

The Jobber fest took over Hannover, albeit shortly. After the match, Bo Dallas complained about his team’s loss, but Big Show came out to a huge pop and knocked him out of his senses with the KO punch.

Results: Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, and The Golden Truth won via pinfall

#4 Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks (Singles match)

There were massive pops for Sasha Banks. Nonetheless, Nia Jax took care of The Boss with a strong performance.

Result: Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks with a Pop-up Samoan Drop.