WWE Live Event Results (05/10/19): WWE Championship defended, tag team reunites

Arunava Ghoshal
SENIOR ANALYST
753   //    11 May 2019, 11:58 IST

Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe

WWE's European tour continued with the latest live event in Helsinki, Finland, featuring the Smackdown roster. Some fans in attendance claimed that the arena had 90% occupancy for the live event, which marked WWE's return to Finland in nearly 10 years. 

With four Championship defences, the event had a total of eight matches.The absence of top-tier Smackdown superstars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and Elias resulted in The New Day, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn pulling off double duties.

The results and highlights from the show are provided below:

#1 R-Truth and Carmella vs Andrade and Zelina Vega

This was a solid opener. Andrade recieved the loudest negative reactions from the fans. Truth pinned him with a roll-up to get the win.

Carmella and R-Truth def. Zelina Vega and Andrade

As Truth and Carmella were about to celebrate with a 7-second dance break, Lars Sullivan made his way out and destroyed R-Truth. He was wearing a black attire instead of the usual red.

#2 Xavier Woods vs Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn dissed the crowd before the match began. Woods came out alone and quickly defeated Zayn with a roll-up. The match lasted nearly a minute.

Xavier Woods def. Sami Zayn

While making his way out for his match against Samoa Joe, Matt Hardy was attacked from behind by the United States Champion. Joe stated that he won't defend his Championship in Finland and went to the back.

#3 Naomi vs Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair reminded the fans how she had unfairly lost her Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania and vowed to regain it. Both Flair and Naomi recieved good reactions.

The match was good and it ended when 'The Queen' pinned Naomi with a roll-up, with her feet at the ropes for extra leverage.

Charlotte Flair def. Naomi

