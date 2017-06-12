Write an Article

WWE Live Event Results: Alexandria, LA (6/10/17)

2 Championships were defended at this Raw Live Event.

by Simon Cotton @SGCWrestling
The Architect and the Lunatic are teammates once more

The latest WWE Live Event took place yesterday June 10, 2017, at The Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana. This was a Raw-exclusive show and the only wrestlers notably absent were The Hardy Boyz, TJP, and Bayley.

The main event of the evening saw The Big Dog Roman Reigns take on The Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt. The results of the show are provided below.

#1 Kalisto, Heath Slater, and Rhyno vs. Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel

The show started off with a 6-Man tag team match. Kalisto, Heath Slater, and Rhyno took on Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel.

Result: Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto beat Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.


#2 Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries [Cruiseweight Championship Match]

Next was some 205 Live action as Neville faced off against his longtime rival, Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship. A fairly decent match that the fans have accustomed from the two.

Result: Neville retained the Cruiserweight Championship

#3 Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma

The next match was a 6-Woman Tag Match with the some of the more prominently featured wrestlers of the Women’s Division. Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke took on Nia Jax, the recently returning superstar Emma, and the Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Bank’s team got a solid reaction from the crowd as did Bliss and Jax. Despite being cheated out of her Women’s Championship match. Jax and Bliss worked together in an attempt to take out The Boss’s Team.

Result: Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

#4 Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe and The Miz

The next match was tag team match featuring 4 of Raw’s biggest stars. The Miz and Samoa Joe took on the team of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The crowd was ecstatic to see The Lunatic Fringe and the Kingslayer teaming up again and were even happier to see Ambrose beat The Miz with Dirty Deeds to finish the match.

Result: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe and The Miz


