WWE Live Event Results: Allentown, PA (03/18/2017)

Finn Balor and Sami Zayn team up, Reigns vs Strowman match.

Roman Reigns beat ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman

After completing an event in Syracuse one night before, the WWE’s red brand was at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA for yet another live show.

The Live Event featured a battle of powerhouses between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville, the WWE RAW tag-team champions, the RAW Women’s champion and so much more.

It’s essential to note that this week’s Allentown show comprised virtually the same matchups featured on RAW’s Syracuse Live Event that was held about 24 hours before. Here are the results from WWE RAW’s 3/18 Allentown Live Event:

#1 Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) vs Jinder Mahal

The squash matchups between the 7-foot tall ‘Big’ Cass and Jinder Mahal continued. Enzo Amore’s giant friend earn a one-sided victory in the matchup against Mahal.

After having demolished his opponent less than a day back, Cass once again delivered a beat-down on his ‘SAWFT’ opponent, securing the win and making a statement as he and Enzo prepare for their WWE RAW tag-team title matchup at WrestleMania 33.

Result: Big Cass defeats Jinder Mahal

#2 Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel vs The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil

In what was a ho-hum match, the Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara once again beat the heels.

This bout was nothing more than a team clash of glorified jobbers, which once again highlighted the issue of mid-card talent being underutilised in the WWE, especially with talented performers like Bo Dallas and Sin Cara being wasted in pointless matches.

Result: Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel defeat The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil

#3 WWE Cruiserweight Championship match: Neville (c) vs Rich Swann

After trolling the fans at the Syracuse show just a few hours back, Neville once again successfully defended his strap against the same opponent in spectacular fashion.

The amount of heat the young Brit has been getting from fans is a really good sign for him, given the fact that the company could use him in several potential main-card storylines as an uber-heel in the future.

Result: Neville defeated Rich Swann and retained the WWE Cruiserweight championship.

#4 Finn Balor and Sami Zayn vs Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens

It’s safe to say that Finn Balor and Sami Zayn are two of the best in-ring workers as of today, and when pitted against fellow technicians such as Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, the two youngsters really shine through.

That’s not to say that KO was any less impressive in the matchup even though he ended up on the losing side tonight alongside tag-team partner Samoa Joe.

Result: Finn Balor and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe