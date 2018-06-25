Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Live Event Results: Anaheim, California (06/24)

Ronda Rousey back in action, 2/3rd of The Shield in the main event and a lot more went down in Anaheim last night!

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 19:25 IST
4.04K

<p>Enter caption
WWE's live event in Anaheim ended in chaos

WWE’s Monday Night Raw roster landed at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California last night for yet another live event in the build-up to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Several top superstars from the red brand were on show last night, including an appearance from Ronda Rousey, who decided to compete on the night despite being suspended for 30 days by Raw GM Kurt Angle.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1 Bobby Lashley vs Jinder Mahal w/Sunil Singh

The opening match of the evening featured ‘The Dominator’ Bobby Lashley going toe-to-toe with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who apparently got a decent amount of heel heat on the night. On the other hand, Lashley, received a very positive reaction from the WWE Universe, as he looked to make short work of ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’.

Mahal and Lashley went back-and-forth against each other for about 10 minutes and despite an outside interference from Sunil Singh, the latter managed to get the win via a pinfall victory.

Result: Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal

#2 The B-Team and Mojo Rawley vs Breezango and No Way Jose

Not a lot of people at the Honda Center paid attention to this match, as Mojo Rawley got the victory for himself and the duo of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, after pinning Jose for the win.

Result: Mojo Rawley, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas defeated Fandango, Tyler Breeze, and No Way Jose

WWE Live Event Breezango Riott Squad Seth Rollins Ronda Rousey
