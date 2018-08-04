Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Live Event Results: Augusta, GA (03/08)

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
04 Aug 2018

WWE's SummerSlam Heatwave tour is still underway and has seen a lot of response from the crowds of the touring cities. Augusta, proved to be no exception when Monday Night Raw's roster stopped off at their city to put on a Live Event only three weeks before SummerSlam. 

WWE's house shows have proved to be exceptional, with the talent, free from working under the pressure of the camera. They act more naturally and have more fun inside the ring, only focusing on entertaining the crowd around them, instead of concentrating on anything more. 

The show featured the likes of Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler in the main event of the night, Bobby Lashley taking Elias, the Tag Team Championships on the line, and the Cruiserweight Championship defended by Cedric Alexander. 

The show saw some amazing moments. Without any further ado, let's get into the Live Event wrestling results from Augusta, Georgia. 

#1 The B-Team (c) vs Deleters of the World vs Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (WWE Raw Tag Team Championships):

The B-Team has been on quite a run since they joined together as a tag team, even winning the Raw Tag Team Championships from the Deleters of the World.

Matt Hardy has recently been teasing what appears to be his retirement from WWE in recent tweets and posts on Instagram. 

However, here all six of the stars put on a show for Augusta, making sure to open the show with a bang. 

The B-Team was able to not only stave off the Deleters of the World, but also the team of Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal.

Result: The B-Team defeated the Deleters of the World and Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal to retain the Tag Team Titles.

#2 Cedric Alexander (C) vs Buddy Murphy (WWE Cruiserweight Championship):

Cedric Alexander took on Buddy Murphy in what was their umpteenth showdown. The two have been feuding on 205 Live shows as well as on the Live Events. 

Murphy tried his hand to steal away the title from Alexander yet again but was unable to do so. Alexander and Murphy both impressed the crowd with their tandem offence, but it was over for Murphy when Alexander hit the Lumbar Check to pick up the win.

Cedric Alexander ate a turnbuckle! #wweaugusta

A post shared by Joe Peacock (@joethepeacock) on

Result: Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy to pick up the win.

