WWE Live Event Results: Augusta, Georgia (5/28/17)

A Shield reunion headlined the latest WWE live event in Augusta, Georgia.

by Harald Math Analysis 30 May 2017, 17:25 IST

Rollins teamed up with Roman Reigns to headline the Augusta house show

The WWE juggernaut never stops, and the RAW crew were in Georgia this past weekend. The house show was headlined by tag team action, as former Shield partners Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns teamed up to take on the duo of Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.

The RAW Tag Team Championships and Cruiserweight Championship were also on the line during the event, whilst Finn Balor took on former Bullet Club colleague Karl Anderson in singles action.

The full results can be found below.

#1 RAW Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz [c] vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Enzo & Big Cass

Jeff and Matt Hardy opened the night with a bang, putting their tag team championships on the line against Cesaro & Sheamus and Enzo & Big Cass. Enzo’s recent issues on RAW seemingly were not a factor, but the Realest Guys in the Room weren’t able to pull out the win.

The Hardy Boyz retained their championships, but will their good luck continue inside a steel cage against the European duo at Extreme Rules?

Matt and Jeff survived with their championships in tow

Result: The Hardy Boyz retained the RAW Tag Team Championship

#2 Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins

Apollo Crews took on Curt Hawkins in a throwaway match next, with the result never truly in doubt. Crews won with his sit-out powerbomb, doing so without the assistance of Titus O’Neill.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

#3 Curtis Axel, R-Truth & Rhino (w/Heath Slater) vs. Elias Samson, Titus O’Neill & Goldust

Golden Truth explodes! Six-man tag team action took place next, as the lower card trio of Curtis Axel, R-Truth and Rhino took on the equally lowly placed trio of Goldust, Titus O’Neill and Elias Samson.

The Drifter was unable to continue his RAW momentum here, as the good guys pulled out the win in the end. Another loss for the Titus Brand.

Result: Curtis Axel, R-Truth & Rhino defeated Elias Samson, Titus O’Neill & Goldust

#4 Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)

@FinnBalor just inducted some new members into the #BalorClub at #WWEAugusta. A post shared by ionela (@iionela140) on May 28, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Best friends turned bitter enemies, Finn Balor took on former Bullet Club colleague Karl Anderson next. Balor and Anderson have put on many great matches over the years and this was more of the same, displaying the sort of chemistry that you simply cannot teach.

Balor was able to survive the antics of Luke Gallows at ringside, before pulling out the win following the Coup de Grace.

Result: Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson