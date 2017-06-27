WWE Live Event Results: Bakersfield, California (June 26th, 2017)

Here are the complete results from WWE SmackDown's live event that went down in Bakersfield, California on June 26th.

Lana challenged Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s title at the event

The WWE’s blue brand put up shop in Bakersfield, California on June 26th, with the live event being headlined by Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura teaming up to compete against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and United States Champion, Kevin Owens.

Additionally, Charlotte Flair took on Natalya, whereas Rusev faced off against Mojo Rawley. Furthermore, The Usos defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day and Breezango.

Elsewhere on the card, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi teamed up with Becky Lynch in order to compete against Tamina and Carmella. The match was followed by Lana challenging Naomi to a Women’s Championship Match that saw Naomi accept and defend her strap against the Ravishing Russian.

Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara teamed up with American Alpha and took on The Ascension and The Colons, while Luke Harper faced Aiden English, and Sami Zayn took on Baron Corbin.

Below are the complete results for SmackDown’s June 26th live event in Bakersfield, California.

#1 Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn took on ‘The Lone Wolf’ Baron Corbin in a match that saw both Superstars engage in back-and-forth manoeuvres throughout.

Sami Zayn steals another win over Baron Corbin. #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/yWLMplTbdR — AttitudeOfAggression (@AttitudeAgg) June 27, 2017

Zayn bested Corbin in the end, and walked away with the victory.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin

#2 Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara & American Alpha vs The Ascension & The Colons

‘The Perfect 10’ Tye Dillinger teamed up with Sin Cara and American Alpha in order to face The Ascension and The Colons.

Dillinger, Sin Cara and American Alpha bested their rivals at the event.

Result: Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara & American Alpha def. The Ascension & The Colons

#3 Luke Harper vs Aiden English

Former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper took on Aiden English. Harper controlled the majority of the matchup and went on to beat English.

Result: Luke Harper def. Aiden English

#4 Naomi & Becky Lynch vs Tamina & Carmella

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi joined forces with Becky Lynch in order to fight Tamina and Carmella.

Becky Lynch can't believe the nonsense that James Ellsworth and Carmella are talking at #WWEBakersfield! This show is a blast! #WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/8opSbebPYj — Wrestling Compadres (@FOXCompadres) June 27, 2017

Naomi and Lynch reigned supreme in the end, besting Tamina and Carmella in their match.

Result: Naomi & Becky Lynch def. Tamina & Carmella

#5 Naomi vs Lana

Lana came out and issued a challenge to Naomi, that led to the latter putting her title on the line against The Ravishing Russian.

Naomi controlled Lana on the mat and eventually bested her in a match that received a huge reaction from the fans in attendance.

Result: Naomi def. Lana, and retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

#6 The Usos vs The New Day vs Breezango

The Usos took on The New Day and Breezango in a match that saw The New Day receive a huge pop from the fans at the event.

Nevertheless, The Usos retained their straps after getting one over The New Day and Breezango.

Result: The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango; and retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

#7 Rusev vs Mojo Rawley

‘The Bulgarian Brute’ Rusev took on Mojo Rawley in a match that saw both athletes perform a number of explosive spots.

Rusev would eventually take control and beat Rawley at the event.

Result: Rusev def. Mojo Rawley

#8 Charlotte Flair vs Natalya

Charlotte Flair took on Natalya in yet another match that saw both Superstars engage in back-and-forth manoeuvres on the mat.

Flair went on to best Natalya and walk away with the win.

Result: Charlotte Flair def. Natalya

#9 Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens

The main event of the evening saw Randy Orton team up with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and United States Champion Kevin Owens.

The Viper and The Artist would eventually best their title-holding rivals, with both Orton and Nakamura receiving a huge pop from the crowd as they closed out the show.

Result: Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens